You gotta love one of the current greats, paying tribute to some of the past greats. It ain’t a secret that Jon Pardi can cover a country song or twenty. Hell, the dude can even cover some classic ’80s pop songs, and proved that with his Rancho Fiesta Sessions he dropped last year. He recently even covered a Metallica song. More recently, he covered one of his OG country music heroes, Mr. Randy Travis, in honor of him winning the CMAs […] The post Jon Pardi Covers Randy Travis’ Hit “1982” At The Grand Ole Opry first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 20 DAYS AGO