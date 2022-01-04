Transfer window: Your wishlist for City this January

Thomas Tuchel has hailed Thiago Silva as football’s answer to Benjamin Button after the veteran Brazil defender rubber-stamped a third year at Stamford Bridge.Silva completed a one-year contract extension on Monday to remain at Chelsea until the summer of 2023, in which time he will pass his 38th birthday.The centre-back continues to belie his age with his accomplished and physical performances, leaving boss Tuchel suitably impressed.“He is the Benjamin Button of football,” said Tuchel, likening Silva to the Hollywood film character who aged in reverse. “I know how much work, how much professional attitude is behind that.“It is a miracle...
Comments / 0