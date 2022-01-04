ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Obituary - Joyce Borlaug

By Tim Leeds
Havre Daily News
 2 days ago

Joyce Borlaug, 77, passed away...

www.havredailynews.com

The Uvalde Leader-News

Phyllis Wooldridge

Phyllis Wooldridge, 78, of Uvalde died on Dec. 31, 2021, at her residence. A memorial service will be held on Jan. 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of the Uvalde Leader-News.
UVALDE, TX
Hungry Horse News

Joseph Voermans Jr.

Joseph Voermans Jr. died Jan. 1, 2022, of natural causes. He was 94 years old. He is the son of Doris (Sindt) Voermans and Joseph Voermans. Joe was the first of three sons; his brother Jack and brother Jacob are both deceased. He was born in Whitefish and lived in the Flathead Valley his entire life except for a few months when he followed his high school sweetheart, Billie Reichert, to Omaha to marry her. He worked at Boys Town, but they were called back to the family dairy farm and he worked there until it was sold. During that time, they had two children, Judy and Jennifer. After the sale of the dairy farm, Joe went to work for Red Harding at Whitefish Lumber. He delivered lumber to the site of the new post office and when the opportunity to work for USPS was available, he took the job. He served the postal service for 31 years in various capacities, including interim Postmaster at Lakeside Post Office. During those years a third child arrived, Jacob. Sadly, Billie died unexpectedly in 1966.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
kciiradio.com

Shirley Walker

Funeral services for 85-year-old Shirley Walker of Riverside will be at 10a.m. Thursday, January 6th at the St. Mary’s Hall. Burial will be at the Riverside Public Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 5th from 4-7p.m. at St. Mary’s Hall. Memorials may be directed to Washington County Hospice or the Riverside Elementary Playground Fund. The Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Riverside is caring for Shirley’s family and arrangements.
RIVERSIDE, IA
Bristol Press

James E. Hyland

James E. Hyland, 74, of Bristol, widower of Carolyn (Thayer) Hyland, passed away at his home on December 19, 2021. To view James' full obituary, please visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com.
BRISTOL, CT
whtc.com

Mary Lou Jarnagin

Mary Lou (Rakestraw) Jarnagin, age 84, of Canton, Illinois, passed away Saturday afternoon, December 25, 2021, at her residence in Holland, Michigan surrounded by loved ones. Mary was a strong and fearless woman who fiercely loved her family, friends, and community. She was a dedicated member of the Trinity Reformed Church and gave tirelessly to her community. She was also a skilled and steadfast artist who openly shared her gift with many. May her life and generosity of spirit be an example to us all.
HOLLAND, MI
Tecumseh Herald

Gary Lavern Escott

Gary Lavern Escott, age 65 of Britton passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. A celebration of life service will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be offered to the family at handlerfuneralhomes.com.
BRITTON, MI
Lake Charles American Press

Joyce Marie Broussard Schexnider

Joyce Marie Broussard Schexnider passed away peacefully Dec. 20, 2021, just two days shy of the 10-year anniversary of her beloved husband’s passing and two days after his birthday. What a joyous, heavenly celebration it must have been!. Joyce was born June 19, 1933, to Edier and Lorna Landry...
HACKBERRY, LA
Tecumseh Herald

George Edward Roesch

George Edward Roesch of Adrian passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. George, better known to family and friends as Ed, was born September 1, 1940, to George Bernhard Roesch and Thelma (Gust) Roesch in Adrian, Mich. Ed graduated from Adrian High School in 1958, where he enjoyed music and played clarinet in the band. He married Candace Carol Spiegel on June 5, 1960, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Adrian. Ed, along with Candy, was a long-time member of St. John’s. While farming on Wilmoth Hwy, Ed attended Adrian College and graduated in 1966 with a degree in education. Ed loved collecting toy trains and enjoyed showing them to friends and family. He was a member of the Train Collector’s Association and favored O-Gauge Lionel.
ADRIAN, MI
NewsBreak
Obituaries
kogt.com

Edith D. Vincent Hanks

On Christmas Day, Dec. 25th, 2021 our sweet Mom, Edith (Dee) Hanks met Jesus with open arms. Mom, 98, was born October 7, 1923, Orange Texas, third daughter of Ludger J. and Lena Moore Vincent. Our Mom, our Grandma Dee, our sister , our Aunt Dee and the sweetest/most caring...
ORANGE, TX
clarksvillenow.com

Donna K. McIntosh

Donna Kay McIntosh age 60 of Clarksville went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, December 20, 2021. Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at First Baptist Church, Clarksville with Dr. Roger Freeman and Dr. Ronny Raines officiating. Burial will follow at Marion United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at First Baptist Church, 499 Commerce Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
azlenews.net

Violet Joyce Schaefer

Violet Joyce Schaefer, 87, a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, greatgrandmother, sister and friend to all that met her was called home to her Heavenly reward on Dec. 21, 2021. Memorial service was held Monday, at 11 a.m. December 27, 2021. Memorials: In lieu of flowers donations may be...
AZLE, TX
Fredericksburg Standard

Matthew Wayne Merz

Matthew Wayne Merz, 51, of Utah and formerly of Fredericksburg, died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Courthouse Square Gazebo behind Pioneer Memorial Library. Memorials may be made to the Make A Wish Foundation. A complete obituary will...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
The Guardian

Andy Newman obituary

My friend Andy Newman, who has died aged 56, was a community leader who built an award-winning public garden on disused land. From those green shoots he and his partner, Karen Clark, galvanised local people in the network of north London roads known as Harringay Gardens to fight back against pollution, traffic and urban blight, bringing greenery and cooperation to our neighbourhood.
CELEBRITIES
county17.com

Obituary Summary through Jan. 3

To honor the memories of our loved ones who have passed on, County 17 offers free obituary services to the community. Recent passings include:. We know that it is difficult to sum the life of a loved one into a few short paragraphs and, in consideration of this difficulty and the desire to pay tribute to those who pass, it is our pleasure to accept submissions of any reasonable length. County 17 obits can also include up to five (5) high-resolution photos that can be sent to obits@county17.com.
POLITICS
Whitefish Pilot

Joseph Voermans Jr.

WHITEFISH, MT

