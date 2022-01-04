ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints PFF grades: Best, worst players from Week 17 vs. Panthers

By John Sigler
 1 day ago
The New Orleans Saints throttled the Carolina Panthers in Week 17 thanks to their defense, and that’s reflected in the Pro Football Focus player grades — the highest-graded Saints player on offense would have ranked eighth-best on the other side of the ball. It’s a staggering shift for New Orleans after decades of excellence on offense, but it might be enough to get the Saints into the playoffs.

But let’s take a deeper look at the best and worst Saints player grades on offense and defense in Week 17:

Top 5 Player Grades on Offense

AP Photo/Butch Dill
  • 71.9 – WR Marquez Callaway
  • 71.4 – WR Deonte Harris
  • 70.8 – QB Taysom Hill
  • 67.1 – C Will Clapp
  • 60.9 – RB Alvin Kamara

Yeah, that’s not great. Barely cracking the low 70’s with your top three players on offense really demonstrates how talent-poor the Saints have become on that side of the ball. Callaway did have some great moments in this game but he dropped three passes (putting him up to four drops on the season). Harris caught both of his targets for 23 yards. He may have been a bit rusty coming off a three-game suspension and a stop on the COVID list, but you’d like to see the Saints get him more involved.

Hill was efficient despite facing a lot of pressure behind a patchwork offensive line — Clapp was the highest-rated offensive lineman despite causing the most quarterback pressures (4, including a sack) in the game. This was Hill’s best passing grade of the season (at 68.6; he had an 80.5 on two dropbacks against the Falcons earlier this season, but I won’t count that). That’s despite having his lowest time to throw (2.64 seconds) of the year. If not for four dropped passes, his adjusted completion percentage was 87%, another season-high.

Bottom 5 Player Grades on Offense

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
  • 54.6 – WR Kenny Stills
  • 46.7 – RG Cesar Ruiz
  • 43.4 – TE Juwan Johnson
  • 42.5 – LG Calvin Throckmorton
  • 40.7 – TE Adam Trautman

Seeing two of last season’s four draft picks graded so poorly is pretty disheartening. Ruiz was the only offensive line starter available, between injuries and COVID issues, but he was mostly clean in pass blocking with just two pressures allowed (and a 73.6 pass protection grade). His issues came in run blocking, where his 38.1 grade was worst on the team (though Throckmorton and Trautman weren’t far behind at 41.4 and 41.5).

Trautman wasn’t targeted once while running 15 routes; Johnson was thrown at twice on 19 routes, catching one pass for a 4-yard gain, which didn’t convert a first down. Nick Vannett went on the COVID list just before this game and the unit really missed him, which is grim considering how eager his previous teams were to part with him.

Top 5 Player Grades on Defense

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
  • 87.7 – DT David Onyemata
  • 85.5 – S C.J. Gardner-Johnson
  • 82.7 – DT Shy Tuttle
  • 79.8 – DE Cameron Jordan
  • 75.7 – S Malcolm Jenkins

The New Orleans defensive line won this game. Onyemata and Jordan combined for nine pressures, with all four of Jordan’s counting as sacks (PFF doesn’t split half-sacks). Jordan totaled six defensive stops, which typically mean tackling the ball carrier for half the yards needed to convert a first down or fewer. They both posted high marks in run defense and pass rushing, though Jordan’s one rep in pass coverage graded out to a degree (60.0) that it dropped his overall grade slightly. Weirdly, Onyemata’s bad tackling grade (29.9), having missed one try, wasn’t much of a factor.

Tuttle only saw 20 snaps in the rotation (compared to Onyemata’s 44) but he made them count with four tackles, all of them qualified as defensive stops. He’s probably not someone you want starting next to Onyemata, but he’s been very effective in this role clocking 20 to 30 snaps per game.

Jenkins returned from a week on the COVID list to post one of highest single-game grades of the season. He missed just one tackle but made four others, two of them constituting defensive stops, and didn’t allow a first down conversion on either of the two passes thrown into his coverage. He chipped in a pressure on one of his two blitzes, too. He’s one of their most versatile and reliable players.

Bottom 5 Player Grades on Defense

AP Photo/Derick Hingle
  • 55.9 – LB Pete Werner
  • 54.9 – DE Carl Granderson
  • 54.7 – DT Albert Huggins
  • 50.0 – S Jeff Heath
  • 42.7 – LB Kaden Elliss

Werner was graded highly for run defense (79.1) and tackling (75.0) but his coverage rating (32.4) was lowest on the team. That’s odd when you check his coverage stats and see that he was targeted twice, yielding one catch for 20 yards. Then you look at his assignment splits and see he only dropped into coverage four times. That bad rep likely gets buried if he sees a higher pitch count — his coverage grade on the season is a respectable 61.6.

Heath has been an effective special teams player for the Saints this year, but he didn’t respond well when asked to step in and play 39 snaps. With Marcus Williams in COVID-19 protocols and P.J. Williams in and out of the game with an injury, Heath missed three tackles and registered a team-low run defense grade (31.1). For context, Marcus Williams has been dinged with nine missed tackles on 987 snaps played this year. Obviously you’ll take a step or two back when starting a third stringer, but the Saints may need to reevaluate their depth chart at free safety in the offseason.

