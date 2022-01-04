ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Video Shared On YouTube Poses Question Of UFO Sighting In Ohio

By Kelly Fisher
92.3 WCOL
92.3 WCOL
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lp6Xp_0dceGBsB00
Photo: Getty Images

Did an Ohio resident capture UFOs over Columbus? YouTube user Vaultteam6 posted the footage on New Year’s Day, titling the cell phone video: “Triangle UFO Seen Over Columbus Ohio!?” The video shows the person try to capture what they believe to be UFOs , before heading back into a home to report “there are UFOs outside… There are UFOs.” Another voice replies “No, now come on… come on.”When the person returns outside, he observes: “One just vanished… what are they?”

YouTube user Vaultteam6 credited MUFON as the source of the video, apparently the Mural UFO Network that’s headquartered in Cincinnati. The network is “is an all-volunteer, non-profit 501(c)3 charitable corporation and the world’s oldest and largest civilian UFO investigation & research organization,” its website reads . “Our goal is to be the inquisitive minds’ refuge seeking answers to that most ancient question, ‘Are we alone in the universe?’ The answer very simply, is NO.”

Viewers of the video have suggested other answers to the mysterious objects in the video, including lanterns and drones. One simply said they ”love” that “ Where My Heart Will Take Me (Theme From ‘Enterprise’)” is playing at the beginning of the video. Do you think the video captured UFOs over Columbus ? Watch it here :

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Handmade in Northeast Ohio RT: Sights & Sounds of Edison

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ohio: Do This Instead of Buying Expensive Solar Panels (It's Genius) POWERHOME SOLAR. Doctors Stunned: This Removes Wrinkles Like Crazy! (Try Tonight) Extremely Effective Anti-aging. Ohio Launches New Guidelines for Cars Used...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Columbus, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufos#Sighting In#Mufon#The Mural Ufo Network
WFMY NEWS2

Top 5 viral videos on YouTube

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As we count down to a New Year, we’re also counting down the top five videos on the WFMY News 2 YouTube page!. This is the gift that keeps on giving as we reveal the top videos on YouTube. The number one video is sure to put a smile on your face.
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
UFO
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Youtube
WLWT 5

Bald eagle sightings on the rise across Ohio as nesting season nears

CINCINNATI — Bald eagle sightings are on the rise across Ohio. Nesting season begins in February, officials with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said, and the birds are rather active leading up to nesting. January through early February may be prime time for viewing our nation's symbol across...
OHIO STATE
guidingtech.com

How to Change YouTube Video Quality on Mobile and Web

YouTube continues to be the preferred video streaming service for the majority users. Due to a recent server-side change, you might have a hard time finding the option to change YouTube video quality. Here’s how you can switch the video quality on mobile and web. Following a recent update,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Z107.3

The Most Watched YouTube Videos From Bangor in 2021

Another year is in the books, so let's take a look back at 2021, right here in the Bangor area!. After a brutal 2020, things have gradually got back to some sort of normalcy during the last 12 months. People got vaccinated, and we slowly returned to all the things we love doing. Restaurants re-opened, concerts and sporting events came roaring back, so it wasn't all bad this time around. COVID is still very much present in our daily lives, but getting back to the daily grind (whatever that is now) was a welcome relief.
BANGOR, ME
kdat.com

One Of A Kind Video Of Bear Sighting In Wisconsin

Bear sighting in Wisconsin caught with one of a kind video. I do not care if you are in the city, country, mountains, flatlands, ocean, or creek people are fascinated with wild animals. Usually, they love them or are extremely afraid. Either way, they want to know more. Especially, if there is a story about one spotted in a place where it is not normally seen. Is that not the reason the internet was invented.
WISCONSIN STATE
92.3 WCOL

92.3 WCOL

Columbus, OH
1K+
Followers
423
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for New Country

 https://wcol.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy