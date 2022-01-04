ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Shared On YouTube Poses Question Of UFO Sighting In Ohio

By Kelly Fisher
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Did an Ohio resident capture UFOs over Columbus? YouTube user Vaultteam6 posted the footage on New Year’s Day, titling the cell phone video: “Triangle UFO Seen Over Columbus Ohio!?” The video shows the person try to capture what they believe to be UFOs , before heading back into a home to report “there are UFOs outside… There are UFOs.” Another voice replies “No, now come on… come on.”When the person returns outside, he observes: “One just vanished… what are they?”

YouTube user Vaultteam6 credited MUFON as the source of the video, apparently the Mural UFO Network that’s headquartered in Cincinnati. The network is “is an all-volunteer, non-profit 501(c)3 charitable corporation and the world’s oldest and largest civilian UFO investigation & research organization,” its website reads . “Our goal is to be the inquisitive minds’ refuge seeking answers to that most ancient question, ‘Are we alone in the universe?’ The answer very simply, is NO.”

Viewers of the video have suggested other answers to the mysterious objects in the video, including lanterns and drones. One simply said they ”love” that “ Where My Heart Will Take Me (Theme From ‘Enterprise’)” is playing at the beginning of the video. Do you think the video captured UFOs over Columbus ? Watch it here :

