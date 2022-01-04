ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Video Shared On YouTube Poses Question Of UFO Sighting In Ohio

By Kelly Fisher
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lp6Xp_0dceEeCi00
Photo: Getty Images

Did an Ohio resident capture UFOs over Columbus? YouTube user Vaultteam6 posted the footage on New Year’s Day, titling the cell phone video: “Triangle UFO Seen Over Columbus Ohio!?” The video shows the person try to capture what they believe to be UFOs , before heading back into a home to report “there are UFOs outside… There are UFOs.” Another voice replies “No, now come on… come on.”When the person returns outside, he observes: “One just vanished… what are they?”

YouTube user Vaultteam6 credited MUFON as the source of the video, apparently the Mural UFO Network that’s headquartered in Cincinnati. The network is “is an all-volunteer, non-profit 501(c)3 charitable corporation and the world’s oldest and largest civilian UFO investigation & research organization,” its website reads . “Our goal is to be the inquisitive minds’ refuge seeking answers to that most ancient question, ‘Are we alone in the universe?’ The answer very simply, is NO.”

Viewers of the video have suggested other answers to the mysterious objects in the video, including lanterns and drones. One simply said they ”love” that “ Where My Heart Will Take Me (Theme From ‘Enterprise’)” is playing at the beginning of the video. Do you think the video captured UFOs over Columbus ? Watch it here :

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Handmade in Northeast Ohio RT: Sights & Sounds of Edison

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ohio: Do This Instead of Buying Expensive Solar Panels (It's Genius) POWERHOME SOLAR. Doctors Stunned: This Removes Wrinkles Like Crazy! (Try Tonight) Extremely Effective Anti-aging. Ohio Launches New Guidelines for Cars Used...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Columbus, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufos#Sighting In#Mufon#The Mural Ufo Network
WLWT 5

Group of bobcats spotted in southeast Ohio

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio — A trail camera in southeastern Ohio recently captured a group of bobcats roaming around the woods. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources shared a photo on Facebook Tuesday saying Ohio Office of Budget and Management Director Kimberly Murnieks originally shared the photo on Twitter, which was taken on her father's trail camera in Washington County, Ohio.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
UFO
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Youtube
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Ohio Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest

The U.S. has reported more than 49.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 16. There have been more than 794,000 reported deaths from COVID-19-related causes — the highest death toll of any country. The extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to vary considerably from state to state, and from city to […]
OHIO STATE
WFMY NEWS2

Top 5 viral videos on YouTube

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As we count down to a New Year, we’re also counting down the top five videos on the WFMY News 2 YouTube page!. This is the gift that keeps on giving as we reveal the top videos on YouTube. The number one video is sure to put a smile on your face.
GREENSBORO, NC
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Ohio With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
OHIO STATE
963kklz.com

Ohio Bridge Just Disappeared

A bridge in Ohio, which was used as a pedestrian bridge has all of a sudden just disappeared! The bridge is 58 feet in length! It was moved once to another location, but one morning, it was just gone! Akron Police are still looking for the bridge! We have more on this story in today’s Other News!
OHIO STATE
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
826
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland #1 Hit Music Station

 https://kisscleveland.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy