ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Jefferies Upgrades Warner Music To Buy; Bumps Up Price Target By 22%

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz upgraded Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $50, up from $41. The price target implies an upside of 20.7%....

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why WarnerMedia Merger Is Turning This Discovery Communications Analyst Bullish

The merger of Discovery Communications Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) with AT&T Inc (NYSE:T)'s WarnerMedia will create a “global media powerhouse driven by creative and content leadership,” according to BofA Securities. The Discovery Communications Analyst: Jessica Reif Ehrlich upgraded Discovery Communications from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Jefferies upgrades The Trade Desk to among top Internet picks

Though paring some earlier gains, The Trade Desk (TTD +0.7%) is higher after Jefferies upgraded the stock to Buy, making it a top pick among large-cap Internet-exposed companies. The company is the best pure-play approach to the shift to programmatic ads, the firm says, with "deep relationships and a scalable...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Music Group#Price Action#Wmg
The Hollywood Reporter

Discovery Stock Soars on Analyst Upgrade

Shares in Discovery soared on Friday after a Bank of America analyst upgraded the company’s stock ahead of a proposed merger with AT&T’s WarnerMedia. On Friday, shares in Discovery rose by $4.34, or nearly 17 percent, to $30.06 on the NASDAQ Exchange after entertainment analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich issued a price target of $45 for the company’s shares, well above Friday’s closing price. “As a combined entity we believe Warner Bros. Discovery has the potential to be a dynamic global media company. We believe this combination will enable Warner Bros. Discovery to create a tier 1 global streaming platform,” to rival Netflix...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Ford stock's price target upped to $29 at Argus

Argus Research analyst Bill Selesky on Thursday raised his price target on Ford Motor Co. shares to $29, from $20, citing the auto maker's "strengthening balance sheet" and "clearly defined" financial targets. "We believe that supply-chain problems and semiconductor chip shortages will soon dissipate and provide greater opportunities for higher revenues and earnings performance" for Ford, Selesky said. The analyst kept his buy rating on the stock. Ford shares have gained more than 174% in the past 12 months, compared with gains of around 25% for the S&P 500 index in the same period. Ford shares surged earlier this week as the company said it plans to double production of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck to meet "soaring customer demand."
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Benzinga

Truist Beefs Up Price Target On HCA Healthcare

Analyst David MacDonald is positive on several names in the group thanks to their "sound fundamentals, brisk core demand drivers, a relatively benign regulatory backdrop, and the ongoing move towards value-based care." MacDonald adds that strong free cash flow and financial flexibility across much of the sector should fuel continued...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Barclays Bumps Up Price Target For Several Multi-Industry Companies

Mitchell expects inflation to boost sales for multi-industry companies in Q4, but he sees margin pressure in the near term. The analyst's 2022 earnings estimates are slightly above consensus, and he thinks Street numbers need to be more backend loaded. The stronger U.S. dollar is also an "emerging headwind," says...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Privia Health Group Stock (PRVA): $33 Price Target From Jefferies

The shares of Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRVA) have received a $33 price target from Jefferies. These are the details. The shares of Privia Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRVA) have received a $33 price target from Jefferies. And Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut initiated coverage of Privia Health with a “Buy” rating.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Warner Music Group

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Warner Music Group. The company has an average price target of $48.6 with a high of $52.00 and a low of $42.00.
ENTERTAINMENT
Benzinga

Barclays Bumps Up Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Target By 25%

Barclays analyst Tim Long upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $20, up from $16. The price target implies a 23.9% upside. Long believes the company's core server and storage market is stabilizing and moving to as-a-service. Meanwhile, Long thinks its...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Piper Sandler Bumps Up Broadcom Price Target By 10.3%

The price target implies a 12.7% upside to December 31, 2021 closing price. Kumar changed his overall posture about the semiconductor industry in 2022. Kumar feels the new year will be a stock picker's market with specific areas that will continue to win and others that will not perform well.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stephens Bumps Up Forward Air Price Target By 43%

Stephens analyst Jack Atkins upgraded Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Overweight from Equal Weight and raised the price target to $165 from $115. Forward Air, which historically focused on the niche deferred air freight sector, expanded its addressable market to focus more on premium less-than-truckload, or LTL, freight for 2021 and culled non-palletized freight from its network, which served to increase its available capacity by about 20%, mentions Atkins.
STOCKS
Benzinga

BMO Capital Upgrades PayPal To Outperform; Cuts Price Target By 19.4%

Fotheringham cites valuation for the upgrade following 2021's "de-rating," where the stock went down from 51x to 28x on a rolling two-year-forward price-to-earnings basis. Tax-loss selling is done, and investors are focused on more normalized 2023 estimates for valuation. Fotheringham sees 21% annual organic revenue growth potential for PayPal and...
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Grab Stock (GRAB): $10.50 Price Target From Jefferies

The shares of Grab Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GRAB) have received a $10.50 price target from Jefferies. These are the details. The shares of Grab Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GRAB) have received a $10.50 price target from Jefferies. And Jefferies analyst Thomas Chong initiated coverage of Grab Holdings with a “Buy” rating.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy