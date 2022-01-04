ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

U.S. court revives lawsuit against Pfizer, others on Iraq terrorism funding claims

By Mike Scarcella
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hoVMs_0dceE3pC00
A 3D printed Pfizer logo is placed near medicines from the same manufacturer in this illustration taken September 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Jan 4 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived a lawsuit against AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L), Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and other companies over allegations their contracts with Iraq's health ministry helped fund terrorism that killed Americans during the war in Iraq.

The plaintiffs contend that the militia group Jaysh al-Mahdi, sponsored by Hezbollah, controlled Iraq's health ministry and that the 21 defendant U.S. and European medical equipment and pharmaceutical companies made corrupt payments to obtain medical-supply contracts.

Representatives from the five corporate groups - AstraZeneca, GE Healthcare USA Holding, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) Pfizer and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc said in a joint statement "further proceedings will show the companies are not responsible in any way."

The lawsuit revived by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit was brought by family members of victims of attacks in Iraq by the Mahdi group. A federal trial judge dismissed the lawsuit in 2020.

Lawyer Kannon Shanmugam, who argued the appeal on behalf of the companies, did not immediately comment.

The lawyer for the family members, Joshua Branson, also did not immediately comment.

Lawyers for the companies told the appeals court that they provided the Iraqi government "life-saving breast cancer treatments, hemophilia injections, ultrasounds, electrocardiogram machines, and other medical goods" after the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq toppled strongman president Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Shanmugam said in court in September that a ruling against the companies "would have a severe chilling effect on the willingness of companies and non-governmental organizations to conduct essential activities, often at the government's request, in troubled regions."

Reporting by Mike Scarcella; editing by Grant McCool and Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Phramalive.com

U.S. fund seeks $6.5 billion in damages in lawsuit against Malaysia’s IHH

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 (Reuters) – Malaysian healthcare group IHH Healthcare Berhad (IHHH.KL) said on Wednesday Emqore Envesecure Private Capital Trust is seeking in excess of $6.5 billion in damages from it and more than two dozen named defendants in a lawsuit. IHH said in a stock exchange filing...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Pandemic-wary U.S. Supreme Court to weigh Biden vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court, which has restricted its own operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, is preparing to decide whether to block President Joe Biden's vaccine mandates for large businesses and healthcare workers in a test of presidential powers to address an unyielding public health crisis.
CONGRESS & COURTS
simpleflying.com

Canada Court Calls For Iran To Pay Compensation For Downed 737

A Canadian court has ruled that Iran should pay $83 million in compensation to the families of six victims killed onboard Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752. Ontario’s Superior Court issued the default judgment on December 31st, although it is unclear how damages will be collected from Iran. $83 million...
POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

AstraZeneca Iraq Terror Support Suit Revived by D.C. Circuit (1)

Awareness of control over health ministry also properly alleged. AstraZeneca UK Limited and other pharmaceutical companies will once again face an Anti-Terrorism Act suit alleging that they financially supported an Iraqi terrorist group that was responsible for attacks on U.S. soldiers between 2005 and 2011, the D.C. Circuit ruled Tuesday.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saddam Hussein
Person
Kannon Shanmugam
AFP

Iraq's top court rejects fraud claims, ratifies election results

Iraq's top court on Monday ratified the country's October parliamentary election results after rejecting a complaint of irregularities filed by the pro-Iran Hashed al-Shaabi former paramilitary alliance. Judge Jassem Mohamed Aboud of the Federal Supreme Court on Monday said the tribunal "rejects the request of the plaintiffs... not to ratify the final results of the election".
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astrazeneca Plc#Pfizer Inc Lrb#Americans#Hezbollah#European#Ge Healthcare Usa Holding#Johnson Johnson#Hoffmann La Roche Inc#The U S Court Of Appeals#Iraqi
whbl.com

Merck and Pfizer COVID-19 pills effective against Omicron -U.S. FDA official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Available data indicates that both Merck’s and Pfizer’s COVID-19 anti-viral treatments are effective against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, a top U.S. Federal Drug Administration official said on Thursday. “The available data that we have indicates that both paxlovid and molnupiravir are effective...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Justice Roberts minimizes U.S. Supreme Court's legitimacy crisis

(Reuters) - After a particularly tumultuous year for the U.S. Supreme Court, Chief Justice John Roberts' annual report on Friday seemed tone deaf to the noise. Both the executive and legislative branches considered major court reforms to the court in 2021, partly in response to a Wall Street Journal investigation that found 131 federal judges improperly failed to disqualify themselves from cases involving companies in which they owned stock. Still-pending legislation that would impose more stringent public financial reporting requirements on federal judges even seems to have garnered bipartisan support. And public approval of the Supreme Court also dropped to new lows among Republicans, Democrats and independents alike.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Iraq
Aviation Week

U.S. Downs Four Drones In Two Days In Iraq

U.S. defenses shot down four armed small drones in two days at Al Asad Air Base in Iraq, with the attempted attacks occurring on the two-year anniversary of an American drone strike in the country that killed a key Iranian military leader. The Pentagon on Jan. 4 would not identify the specific group...
MILITARY
Roll Call Online

Court hearings begin for revived ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

The first cohort of migrants enrolled in a newly revived border program requiring asylum-seekers to wait out their court cases in Mexico had their U.S. immigration hearings in Texas on Monday, according to senior administration officials. The group of 36 migrants were returned to Mexico under the so-called Remain in...
IMMIGRATION
YubaNet

California Court Rules Lawsuit Against State Oil Regulator Can Proceed

OAKLAND, Calif. December 23, 2021— A judge has ruled decisively in favor of the Center for Biological Diversity’s ability to proceed with a suit over California’s oil and gas regulator committing widespread violations of environmental laws. The regulator and an oil-industry lobbying group had tried to dismiss the Center’s case, but on Wednesday the court rejected their arguments.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

266K+
Followers
263K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy