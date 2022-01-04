Saw that too, and the nightcap game. I've seen most all of NCSU's games

Where his record dips and rebounds within a year or two. I assumed them to be a Wofford thing where you have to build a team and occasionally you get caught undermanned or too young overall. It looks like for VT this year we are caught missing something and it almost has to be Bede. I don't know what he had that made him the glue but he seems to be have been replaced with bubble gum. We are mostly competitive in all of our games and I am sure there are moments in the losses where you can see where we lost it. Like many on here have mentioned I think often it is Alleyne assuming this year is his so big shots he will take (you know the rest of the story).

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO