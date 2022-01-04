ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vt was lacking in organizational support for years

By Mercury Joined:
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFans never paid attention to rhis but that the difference with placss...

Support staff hirings

There seems to be a lot of attention paid to the hirings of a Chief of staff and GM for the football program. I don’t remember these hires being publicized very much in the past. Is this because we are just paying way more attention to the inner workings of the football program than we used to. Or is it that Pry has a very different organizational structure than Fuente had?
Monday Thoughts: Bowl Games and Such

While everyone rightfully celebrates the Joe Rudolph hire and looks ahead to the future, I want to talk about bowl games before moving on. No, I don’t want to talk about the bowl game, the Pinstripe Bowl. That was a forgettable affair, so forgettable that I’ve actually forgotten what happened in it. I remember VT as being somewhat competitive early, despite Maryland’s punt return, but eventually things collapsed and the Terps ground the Hokies into the turf, 54-10.
Re: This helos whitt as well

Virginia Tech Football Hires Michael Hazel As Brent Pry’s Chief Of Staff -- David Cunningham. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Need to win the line of scrimmage

Trouble starts if run heavy ks resulting in bigger bowl and ooc matchups... -- HokieKick`nBack 01/06/2022 08:01AM. Bama isn't our bar to compare against......not recently.......not now...not -- Atl-Thumper 01/05/2022 1:53PM. Balanced Offense is the Answer But, It is Hard to Beat A Team That Can Run -- Hokdawg 01/05/2022 1:08PM.
The Struggles Of Nahiem Alleyne, And More Transfer Portal Talk

Nahiem Alleyne is in a slump for Virginia Tech. Today, we put it into some perspective, talk about Tech’s other options, as well as talk a little bit about a star wide receiver who entered the Transfer Portal on Wednesday morning. The Struggles Of Nahiem Alleyne. I hate singling...
Pinestripe Bowl is on ACCN again. They are taunting us now.

Pinestripe Bowl is on ACCN again. They are taunting us now. ** -- WildTurkE 01/05/2022 2:42PM. It's on every time I tune in, should be the BTEN network... ** -- banishedtothelounge 01/05/2022 3:41PM. If it's any consolation, it looks like Maryland students are enjoying it. -- Hokie 04 01/05/2022 3:00PM.
247Sports

Oklahoma QB signee Nick Evers on Caleb Williams entering portal

A few minutes before Caleb Williams announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Monday, 247Sports was speaking with Oklahoma QB signee Nick Evers at the 2022 All-American Bowl. Rumors were already flying that Williams could enter the portal, so 247Sports asked Williams about the possibility of Evers joining a QB room without an established starting quarterback.
Understand. But the fact that we're not elite

Is the reason why we're generally going to have a shorter bench. I still say the only *depth* problem this team has is at the center spot where we unfortunately have exactly zero depth. Kudos to Kitley for playing long minutes. She seemed to hurt her ankle yesterday but played through it. If she gets hurt, VT's season is over.
OC announcement timing / QB portal

Is the announcement and fully coming on board VERY shortly after this weekend? and do you think we're "wasting" any time by not having him in place for some of the better QB portal transfers (some that are now already taken, Caleb Williams, Plumlee, etc..). I know I will feel better once announced and working for us. We need improvements on both sides of the ball, but at least Pry is defensive minded and you sort of know what you're getting. College coaches will ditch their schools in 2 seconds for another job. Does Bowen really need to coach the Tight Ends in Week 18 of NFL for Jax? sorry if that question is rude, I'm just anxious to complete the staff, especially with the questions I think we all have on offense.
nwahomepage.com

Jaxon Player Narrows Choices Down to Five Schools

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Tulsa defensive lineman Jaxon Player is searching for a new school and on Tuesday announced a Top 5. Making the list for Player, 6-0, 290, was Arkansas, Baylor, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and TCU. Player was recruited to Tulsa by Jermial Ashley, Arkansas’ defensive line coach....
Wow, Laaser stepping down as Voice of the Hokies.

Didn't see that coming. Going to work full time on mental health initiatives inspired by his dad's passing. Wow, Laaser stepping down as Voice of the Hokies. -- Hokie 04 01/03/2022 1:33PM. Bring back ROTH...best wishes to Laze and the very important mission he has -- HokieAcct03 01/03/2022 1:36PM. Or...
Virginia Tech Football Hires Michael Hazel As Brent Pry’s Chief Of Staff

On Tuesday, Virginia Tech and Brent Pry announced the hiring of Michael Hazel as an Assistant Athletic Director and the football program’s Chief of Staff. An Elon alum with 18 years of Division I experience under his belt, Hazel spent the last eight seasons at Penn State. He was James Franklin’s Director of Football Operations before being promoted to Senior Director in 2019.
Hendon having one great season in college != NFL

See every Georgia / Alabama QB since the beginning of time with the exception of a few exceptions. Hendon would have the same issues as RGIII. He'd get wrecked.
Wrestling info / TSL?

In no way am I taking a dig at TSL, this is not a complaint more of a question. Most of the articles written about the wrestling team could come from a majority of guys who post on the board on a regular basis. Is it taboo to provide "more inside info" regarding such things as injuries or does this have more to do with the coaching staff keeping things hush, hush? It would be nice to know how severe some of the guys injuries are, or getting info on a guy like Brandon Green. I know there was an article on Green recently (not here) but I'm just giving some examples of the info it would be nice to have. Thanks for having the only forum designated to VT wrestling.
I think my argument still holds.

JJ did start at UMD, he just wasn't good enough or got hurt or both. But he did get a shot. As for HH if Josh Dobbs who I really didn't think was a decent college QB at Tennessee is still drawing an NFL check. Why can't Hendon. Care to place a wager on it?
voiceofmotown.com

Where in the World is Kevin Pittsnogle?

Morgantown, West Virginia – Recently, former West Virginia star forward Kevin Pittsnogle sat courtside at the West Virginia Mountaineers home game inside the WVU Coliseum against Radford. Pittsnogle, who is adored and admired in Morgantown, West Virginia, tried his very best to fit in with the crowd. Kevin Pittsnogle...
