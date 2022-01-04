Vt was lacking in organizational support for years

Is the announcement and fully coming on board VERY shortly after this weekend? and do you think we're "wasting" any time by not having him in place for some of the better QB portal transfers (some that are now already taken, Caleb Williams, Plumlee, etc..). I know I will feel better once announced and working for us. We need improvements on both sides of the ball, but at least Pry is defensive minded and you sort of know what you're getting. College coaches will ditch their schools in 2 seconds for another job. Does Bowen really need to coach the Tight Ends in Week 18 of NFL for Jax? sorry if that question is rude, I'm just anxious to complete the staff, especially with the questions I think we all have on offense.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO