JMU plans to keep same COVID-19 policies for spring semester

As we near the end of the fall semester, we wish everyone Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas, and a safe and relaxing break. In addition to the requirement for all members of the on-campus community to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose as announced on December 14, 2021, the University will require all students, faculty, and staff to test negative for COVID-19 upon returning to campus after the upcoming winter break. A negative test and proof of a booster dose will be required in order to enter campus. Members of the community will have until January 23, 2022 to submit confirmation of their test and booster dose, after which access to campus will be denied (booster timeline is determined by the date of a recipient’s one-dose or second dose vaccine). The test and vaccine booster dose can be obtained at private healthcare facilities or on campus.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 DAYS AGO