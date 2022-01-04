ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

JMU plans to keep same COVID-19 policies for spring semester

By Victoria Wray
breezejmu.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs students and faculty prepare to return for the spring semester, despite the presence of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant, the university plans to move forward with an in-person spring semester with the same safety policies it implemented this past fall. In light of the variant, several schools nationwide have...

www.breezejmu.org

whdh.com

Yale postpones start of spring semester amid COVID-19 surge

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Yale University has announced that it will delay the start of its spring semester for undergraduates and the graduate school of arts and sciences by a week amid the latest surge in COVID-19 cases. In an email Wednesday night to the Yale community, school...
COLLEGES
fox7austin.com

Austin ISD releases new COVID-19 guidelines for 2022 spring semester

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Independent School District has announced new COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming spring semester. With the rise of omicron variant COVID-19 cases in Texas, AISD has provided the following information for parents and returning students. AISD schools are still planning to open on Jan. 5, 2022....
AUSTIN, TX
fordham.edu

COVID-19 Test and Vaccine Booster Required For Start of Spring Semester

As we near the end of the fall semester, we wish everyone Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas, and a safe and relaxing break. In addition to the requirement for all members of the on-campus community to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose as announced on December 14, 2021, the University will require all students, faculty, and staff to test negative for COVID-19 upon returning to campus after the upcoming winter break. A negative test and proof of a booster dose will be required in order to enter campus. Members of the community will have until January 23, 2022 to submit confirmation of their test and booster dose, after which access to campus will be denied (booster timeline is determined by the date of a recipient’s one-dose or second dose vaccine). The test and vaccine booster dose can be obtained at private healthcare facilities or on campus.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Temple University Goes Remote For Start Of Spring Semester

Temple University is going remote for the first three weeks of the spring 2022 semester amid the winter rise in new COVID-19 cases and the surge of the Omicron variant. The school will be transitioning to virtual learning from Monday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 21, with the exception of essential in-person classes and on-campus services, Temple President Dr. Jason Wingard said in a statement Wednesday.
COLLEGES
yale.edu

Yale updates plans for spring semester, delays start

Yale University will delay the start of its spring semester by one week and move the first two weeks of classes online for students in Yale College and the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences (GSAS), part of an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 following the winter recess, which began Wednesday afternoon. Spring break will be shortened by one week.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC 29 News

Virginia Tech announces new COVID-19 requirements for spring semester

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech has announced it’s updated COVID-19 requirements for the upcoming spring semester, according to a letter from President of the University Tim Sands. The university will require all students without exemptions to receive a COVID-19 booster shot within 14 days of eligibility. Updated vaccine...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WTKR

Norfolk State delays start of spring semester due to COVID-19

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk State University has announced that the start of the spring semester will be pushed back due to COVID-19. As the omicron variant continues to surge, NSU has announced that classes will now begin on January 18. Move-in for on-campus students begins January 12 through January 16.
NORFOLK, VA
PennLive.com

Penn State to start spring semester in-person, despite COVID-19 surge

Penn State University announced on its website Thursday that it intends to start the spring semester with in-person classes and activities as originally planned, despite the continuing surge of COVID-19 cases across the country, due to the omicron variant. The school said it will closely monitor the conditions around University...
COLLEGES
thebatesstudent.com

Bates Updates COVID-19 Policies for Winter Semester in Light of Omicron

On Wednesday morning, Josh McIntosh, Vice President of Campus Life, released an update on winter semester plans. The plan calls for stricter masking guidelines, remote classes during the beginning of the semester, and “grab-n-go” meals from Commons. COVID-19 Testing. The statement reads that all students should obtain a...
COLLEGES
KTEN.com

Southeastern prepares for spring semester with COVID surge

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — With more cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant popping up, many Texoma-area schools say they're setting protocols to help keep students healthy. "We're strongly encouraging students and faculty and staff to continue to wear masks on campus, especially when they are in close proximity indoors," said Southeastern Oklahoma State University President Thomas Newsom. "We are continuing to look at classroom spaces in some spacing."
EDUCATION
KPVI Newschannel 6

LSU issues strict COVID-19 protocols ahead of spring semester

(The Center Square) – Louisiana State University (LSU) has issued new COVID-19 protocols for the school’s upcoming spring semester, encompassing in-person learning, vaccines and masks. LSU is the state’s largest university per student population. The new rules will affect an estimated 36,000 students, as well as faculty and...
COLLEGES
breezejmu.org

Opinion | How students can stay safe despite the looming threat of Omicron

As JMU ends the fall semester with low COVID-19 cases and high vaccination rates, it seems like a maskless future could be soon to follow in the spring semester. Students proved the effectiveness of masks and vaccines by maintaining low case numbers throughout the first semester’s return to in-person learning. However, though the school has the statistics to potentially allow for optional mask wearing in the spring, the Omicron variant poses a new threat to the world that should limit their haste.
EDUCATION
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio University to require students to take COVID-19 test ahead of spring semester

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio University will require all Athens campus students to take a COVID-19 test before returning for the spring semester. In November, the university announced that all residential students would be required to take an at-home test before returning to campus for the spring semester. Now, with the delta and omicron variants driving a surge in coronavirus cases, Ohio University is requiring off-campus students to test before returning to campus activities.
ATHENS, OH

