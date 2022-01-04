The Stamps School of Art & Design Seeks Proposals for 2023 Witt Residency

The positive effects of art on mental health are well documented, and Lighthouse ArtCenter has put that research into action by providing art therapy to local veterans, children, individuals with special needs, and seniors through its Art for All programs. That community outreach is now poised to grow even further after the recent announcement of a $1 million matching grant from the Cornelia T. Bailey Foundation, which has pledged to match all donations to Art for All, dollar for dollar. The grant will allow the center to continue to provide arts programming to Banner Lake Academy, Hope Rural School, and Dunbar & Hobe Sound Early Learning Centers, as well as summer art camp scholarships and classes for underserved communities. “This matching grant is transformative to our ability to bring services to people and communities who might not otherwise have access to the therapeutic power of art,” says Sue Snyder, who facilitated the grant as development director of Lighthouse ArtCenter.

VISUAL ART ・ 1 DAY AGO