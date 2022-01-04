ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Stamps School of Art & Design Seeks Proposals for 2023 Witt Residency

By University of Michigan, Stamps School of Art & Design
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Stamps School of Art & Design at the University of Michigan is pleased to announce the return of the Roman Witt Residency Program. Open to both established and emerging artists and designers, the Roman Witt Residency Program is designed to support the creation of new...

hyperallergic.com

Vindy.com

Boardman YMCA seeks art for FIVE Squared benefit

The Davis Family YMCA in Boardman is seeking donations of 5-inch-by-5-inch art for its 2022 FIVE Squared benefit art show and sale. Anyone, any age and any skill level is invited to participate. The finished work, created using whatever medium the artist chooses, should be lightweight enough to hang on the wall with sticky tack. No frames, mats, or wire hangers are required.
CHARITIES
Focus Daily News

DeSoto Seeks Artists For Public Art Mural

Calling All Artists Submit An Application To Be A Part of DeSoto’s History. For this inaugural public art project, the City is seeking to create a landmark destination with a highly visible mural. The overall nature of the work should convey a celebration of culture and cultural dignity. The artwork concept should present a general uplifting of humanity while representing ideals of community and traditional values. The mural is imagined as a picture-perfect moment (i.e. a postcard from DeSoto). Interested artists should have the ability to create work in a realistic style and could also incorporate aspects of surrealism and abstraction.
DESOTO, TX
AdWeek

Useful School Opens for Designers of Color

A new school has been launched to serve creatives of color and it allows students to pay what they can. The online school, called Useful School, launched as a response to the continuing lack of representation in the design industry, and the demand for an equitable curriculum that centers people of color.
EDUCATION
ozaukeepress.com

School hallways adorned with art

Ozaukee Elementary School students walked their parents through the hallways of the school where their art projects were showcased during a Dec. 9 art show. Photo by Sam Arendt. You have reached your maximum of three complimentary articles this month. Subscribe to keep reading. Our website requires visitors to log...
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
easttexasradio.com

Paris Junior High Student Designs Stamp For Paris Coffee Company

Students from Paris Junior High recently participated in an art contest to design a stamp for the Paris Coffee Company drink sleeves. You’ll see PJH 7th grader Gregory Bedford’s design on the sleeves for a limited time. They selected the following students as the top art designs:. 1st...
PARIS, TX
milehighcre.com

Semple Brown Providing Design Services for the Colorado Photographic Arts Center

Semple Brown Design, a Denver-based architecture and interior design firm, will provide design services for the Colorado Photographic Arts Center (CPAC), which will be moving to 1200 Lincoln St., Suite 111 in Denver. CPAC is the only Denver institution dedicated exclusively to the art of photography and the new, 4000-square-foot suite will provide the growing organization, its membership and visitors with much-needed space for gallery viewing, educational programs, and events. Through adaptive reuse, Nichols Partnership is repurposing an existing vacant high-rise office tower into 194 studio apartments in the heart of downtown Denver.
DENVER, CO
jupitermag.com

Art for All at Lighthouse ArtCenter

The positive effects of art on mental health are well documented, and Lighthouse ArtCenter has put that research into action by providing art therapy to local veterans, children, individuals with special needs, and seniors through its Art for All programs. That community outreach is now poised to grow even further after the recent announcement of a $1 million matching grant from the Cornelia T. Bailey Foundation, which has pledged to match all donations to Art for All, dollar for dollar. The grant will allow the center to continue to provide arts programming to Banner Lake Academy, Hope Rural School, and Dunbar & Hobe Sound Early Learning Centers, as well as summer art camp scholarships and classes for underserved communities. “This matching grant is transformative to our ability to bring services to people and communities who might not otherwise have access to the therapeutic power of art,” says Sue Snyder, who facilitated the grant as development director of Lighthouse ArtCenter.
VISUAL ART
Sandusky Register

Norwalk Arts Center seeks donations

NORWALK — The Norwalk Arts Center is seeking donations to help with a project that will renovate the marquee at the historic Norwalk Theater, 57 E. Main St. The nonprofit has secured about $57,000 of its $100,000 annual appeal goal since Nov. 15. Fundraising will continue through Jan. 15.
NORWALK, OH
Hyperallergic

The Necessary Art of Leisure

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». It was just a few weeks before the news came out that bell hooks had passed that I stood transfixed in front of a luminescent vinyl couch, created by Sadie Barnette for her solo show at Jessica Silverman Gallery. It was here that I recalled the 1995 short meditation in which hooks writes, “Always wedded to the couch, the back porch, the swing, I want to see the world standing still. My thoughts are movements, my ideas, my adventures.”
VISUAL ART
Aspen Daily News

The return of high school art

The Aspen Chapel Gallery is kicking off 2022 with the return of its high school art show. Titled “5 x 17,” the show will feature artwork by 85 local students across five different high schools in the Roaring Fork Valley, marking the 231st consecutive exhibition since the gallery opened 36 years ago. Opening Saturday with a reception for the young artists from 3-5 p.m., the show runs through Feb. 12 at the gallery, which is located in the Aspen Chapel.
ASPEN, CO
bigrapidsnews.com

Former Manistee resident to open art gallery in Sebewaing

Sebewaing will be starting the new year with a new art gallery. Artist Joyce "Paco" Theisen opened the gallery downtown on Jan. 1. Paco first got into painting as a method of relaxation when she was a young mother. Since then, her pastime has become her passion. Now, she's looking to share her art, and her passion, with Sebewaing.
SEBEWAING, MI
radionwtn.com

Children To Receive Free Discovery Park Admission In January

Union City, Tenn.–Thanks to a partnership with Magnolia Place Assisted Living, children 17 and younger will receive free admission to Discovery Park of America in January 2022. Magnolia Place’s support is being made in memory of Bart White who was a long-time board member and board president of Magnolia...
LIFESTYLE
scvnews.com

State Schools Chief Proposes Statewide Mentoring Program

SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday plans to build a statewide mentoring program to help all California students and is calling for participation from mentoring organizations in the state that would like to be part of the initiative. The goal of the effort is to connect caring adult volunteers to California students who need extra support to be successful in school.
SACRAMENTO, CA
beaconhilltimes.com

Chestnut Street Residents Featured in Ongoing Art Exhibit

As one of the three artists featured in “Messaging Nature” – an exhibit on display through Dec. 29 at Fort Point Arts Community Gallery in the Seaport that looks at human nature both in terms of how people relate to each other, as well as how they relate to the natural environment – longtime Chestnut Street resident Karen Lee Sobol hopes the show will provide attendees with a renewed sense of optimism as they enter into 2022.
VISUAL ART
vtcng.com

Students win “Give Wildlife A Voice” art contest

Vermont Wildlife Education Fund has announced the winners of its statewide “Give Wildlife A Voice” student art contest. First place and a $1,000 prize were awarded to Shakeh Hagopian, a ninth grader at Champlain Valley Union High School. Hagopian’s winning piece, “Jewel of the forest,” depicts a red...
VISUAL ART
WSAV-TV

Music In Our Schools 2021: Garrison School for the Arts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV News 3 is proud to highlight our local schools this Christmas Day. Esther F. Garrison School for the Arts performed a number of songs for Music In Our Schools 2021 to be aired on Saturday. Catch the full performances on TV or watch them...
SAVANNAH, GA

