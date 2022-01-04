$9.99 Guest Pass Plan From Jewish Community Center

WEST HARTFORD — Karen and Gerry Goldberg have made a point of giving back ever since they moved to West Hartford 30 years ago. Now, they’re planning on giving back even when they’re gone, as the couple has committed an after-lifetime gift of $1 million to the Jewish Community Foundation’s Life and Legacy initiative, which provides financial assistance to Jewish day schools, synagogues, social service organizations and other Jewish organizations.

