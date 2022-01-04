ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

$9.99 Guest Pass Plan From Jewish Community Center

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntroducing the newest membership add-on from the...

West Hartford couple plans $1M gift to Jewish Community Foundation

WEST HARTFORD — Karen and Gerry Goldberg have made a point of giving back ever since they moved to West Hartford 30 years ago. Now, they’re planning on giving back even when they’re gone, as the couple has committed an after-lifetime gift of $1 million to the Jewish Community Foundation’s Life and Legacy initiative, which provides financial assistance to Jewish day schools, synagogues, social service organizations and other Jewish organizations.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Jewish Community Center of Youngstown offers caregiver support group

The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown is offering a free caregiver support group twice per month through May. Lynne Azar, who has a master’s degree in gerontology, and Laura Haas, who has a master’s degree in social work, will lead Caregiver Cafe, which offers information about affordable counseling, resources and more. Tea and coffee will be provided.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
BG Community Center plans monthly Family Fun Nights

The Bowling Green Community Center is inviting the community to free family activities on the first Friday of every month, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Family First Friday Fun Nights will begin Jan. 7. There will be activities planned for families to enjoy together, including games in the gym,...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Village Commons Community Center

The Village Commons Community Center, A Non-Profit Rental Facility, offers a large, clean space to host events of any kind. Located in the multipurpose Village at Waugh Chapel, the VCCC overlooks attractive lakes and illuminated fountains, a peaceful and beautiful setting for any event. Make it a day you’ll never...
GAMBRILLS, MD

