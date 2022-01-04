$9.99 Guest Pass Plan From Jewish Community Center

WEST HARTFORD — Karen and Gerry Goldberg have made a point of giving back ever since they moved to West Hartford 30 years ago. Now, they’re planning on giving back even when they’re gone, as the couple has committed an after-lifetime gift of $1 million to the Jewish Community Foundation’s Life and Legacy initiative, which provides financial assistance to Jewish day schools, synagogues, social service organizations and other Jewish organizations.
The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown is offering a free caregiver support group twice per month through May. Lynne Azar, who has a master’s degree in gerontology, and Laura Haas, who has a master’s degree in social work, will lead Caregiver Cafe, which offers information about affordable counseling, resources and more. Tea and coffee will be provided.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Congregation Shaara Tfille and The Jewish Community Center of Saratoga Springs will host a live streaming Winter Film Festival from Dec. 31 to Jan. 9. The wide variety of exclusive, award-winning new full features and documentaries are presented by Menemsha Films. Open to the entire...
Caelin McCallum, MSW, LSW, Director of Healthy Community Initiatives for Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties. (Photo provided by Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties) Community Submitted Content. Margate, NJ (December 27, 2021) – Caelin McCallum, MSW, LSW, has assumed the role of Director...
The City of South Bend is asking resident for feedback as they plan improvements to the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. The architectural firm, Meticulous Architecture and Design, has been retained to design the project as part of an $11 million investment in the center and its grounds. The...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Congregation Shaara Tfille and The Jewish Community Center of Saratoga Springs will host a live streaming Winter Film Festival from Dec. 31 to Jan. 9. The wide variety of exclusive, award-winning new full features and documentaries are presented by Menemsha Films. Open to the entire...
The Bowling Green Community Center is inviting the community to free family activities on the first Friday of every month, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Family First Friday Fun Nights will begin Jan. 7. There will be activities planned for families to enjoy together, including games in the gym,...
The Village Commons Community Center, A Non-Profit Rental Facility, offers a large, clean space to host events of any kind. Located in the multipurpose Village at Waugh Chapel, the VCCC overlooks attractive lakes and illuminated fountains, a peaceful and beautiful setting for any event. Make it a day you’ll never...
Comments / 0