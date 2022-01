A Tunisian court has sentenced former president Moncef Marzouki in absentia to four years in prison for "assaulting the external security of the state”, after he criticised current leader Kais Saied and called for protests.In a statement to Al Jazeera, Mr Marzouki rejected the court’s ruling as illegal, saying it was “issued by an illegitimate president who overturned the constitution”. Nevertheless, the former president said he would not be contesting the ruling. Mr Marzouki, who lives in Paris, has labelled Mr Saied as a dictator and described the president’s dismissal of the prime minister and suspension of parliament in July as...

MIDDLE EAST ・ 14 DAYS AGO