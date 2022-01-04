How ‘Yellowstone’ Became A Huge Television Hit

In Yellowstone Season 4, Episode 9, entitled, “No Such Thing As Fair,” the Duttons are at an impasse. Written by series co-creator Taylor Sheridan and directed by Stephen Kay, this episode starts off with the first of two (!) knock down drag out fights between John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and his ornery, but devoted daughter, Beth (Kelly Reilly). Beth is furious that John put himself in danger by running into Ruby’s Café to stop the robbery that cost his friend, Sherriff Donnie Haskell, his life. She laments, “You look for justice everywhere, everywhere but the mirror. Where’s the justice for the man who tried to kill you?” John informs her that Terrell Riggins, the man who was responsible for the attacks against them, is rotting in prison for the rest of his life. John still doesn’t know that it was Jamie’s biological father, Garrett Randall (Will Patton), who ordered the Dutton family hit via Terrell Riggins.
