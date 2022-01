Laura Nell Walker has a passion for workers’ rights and a vision for a future career blending creativity and policy advocacy. “Public opinion is the most powerful political force there is, and artists have such a major influence over public opinion,” she said. Walker traces her interest in labor rights to an inspiring high school teacher; at UAB, the sophomore is majoring in political science. This spring, Walker enrolled in Michele Forman’s course in Ethnographic Filmmaking to learn about documentaries. “She is a genius,” Walker said of Forman, who directs UAB’s Media Studies Program and was an associate producer for Spike Lee’s documentary “4 Little Girls,” about the bombing of Birmingham’s Sixteenth Street Baptist Church. “I can bring her a mass of footage, and by the time I leave it looks like a movie.”

