ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Official: Michael Hazel joins Virginia Tech's staff

By VTScoop247
247Sports
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech Athletics and head football coach Brent Pry announced Tuesday that Michael Hazel has joined the department as assistant athletic director – chief of staff for Virginia Tech Football. Hazel comes to Blacksburg after working in operations for Penn State football for the past...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Former Alabama receiver announces transfer destination

When you recruit at the wide receiver position the way the Alabama Crimson Tide does, a transfer is bound to happen. The first domino has fallen, with a redshirt sophomore moving out of Tuscaloosa. On Wednesday, Xavier Williams announced he would be heading West and transferring to Utah State. He...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Father of Caleb Williams details keys to transfer destination

As everyone continues to follow the breaking development of the Oklahoma Sooners star freshman quarterback Caleb Williams entering the transfer portal, more information has come to light on the situation. According to Pete Thamel, Carl Williams, father of the Sooners quarterback, tells Yahoo Sports that the family has followed the...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Bowl Game Was ‘Total Farce’

And Purdue were tied at 45 at the end of regulation following a missed game-winning field goal by the Volunteers. That sent the game into overtime where the Volunteers got the ball first. The Tennessee offense orchestrated a nice first drive during overtime and got the ball to the one-yard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Football
Blacksburg, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Football
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Jim Harbaugh News

Trusted college football writer Bruce Feldman dropped a major bomb on Tuesday, reporting that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may want an NFL reunion. According to Feldman, “Sources from both from the NFL side, and at Michigan, tell The Athletic that Jim Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Hazel
Person
Brent Pry
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Oklahoma

Bad news for the Oklahoma football program and new Sooners head coach Brent Venables. OU star quarterback Caleb Williams announced Monday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Williams added that remaining at (...)
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

LSU football: Interim coach Brad Davis opens up on Brian Kelly, Tigers' future

LSU interim head football coach Brad Davis walked off the field with his held high following Tuesday night's 42-20 Texas Bowl loss to Kansas State, doing so with the knowledge his players gave everything they had against the Wildcats. As a new era now begins for the Tigers with Brian Kelly as head coach, Davis believes the program is in great hands as it looks to getting back to being a national championship contender.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Virginia Tech Football#Penn State Football#American Football#Virginia Tech Athletics#The Nittany Lions#Footballscoop Operations#Commodores#Fcs
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
Whiskey Riff

The Internet Is Dumbfounded After LSU Coach Brian Kelly Says He’s From Boston And They Don’t Have Strong Accents

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly has been quite the quote machine ever since he bailed on Notre Dame and hopped a plane down to the bayou. Between his awkward 7am message to the Notre Dame players, the bizarre (fake) Southern accent that appeared when he landed in Baton Rouge, and his weird dancing to Garth Brooks when they secured top QB recruit Walker Howard, the internet has been roasting Coach Kelly left and right.
BOSTON, MA
On3.com

Report: Surprising team pops up as landing spot for Caleb Williams

Out of nowhere, the quarterback carousel in college football was re-born on Monday afternoon. Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams shocked the nation by officially announcing his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Williams didn’t rule out a return to Oklahoma, but shortly after his announcement, former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel flipped his commitment from UCLA to Oklahoma.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
voiceofmotown.com

7’3 Giant Could Be West Virginia’s Next Great Big Man

Morgantown, West Virginia – One of the West Virginia Mountaineers’ most obvious issues this season is a lack of a real rim protector. That could come to an immediate end with the signing of 7’3 shot-blocking sensation Bol Kuir. Kuir, who lived in Belfry, Kentucky, just across...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan Coaching News

On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach. According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.
NFL
College Football News

AP Poll Top 25 Projection, Final 2021 Rankings Prediction

What will the final AP Poll probably be after the 2021 season is over? It’s our predicted best guess on the college football rankings. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 final AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

38K+
Followers
280K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy