12 huge Hollyoaks spoilers from the show's new trailer

I was talking about this with a few cousins on Boxing Day and we struggled to come up with a lot. The show is just not in a good place right now. All I had was I liked that Ste has moved towards more of a supporting role and has finally grown up and is trying to be a good parent (one of the best right now) and I like his relationship with James (something I thought I would never write) I also like Tony & Diane are in the pub.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO