TV Series

12 huge Hollyoaks spoilers from the show's new trailer

By Daniel Kilkelly
digitalspy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHollyoaks spoilers follow. A new year has arrived and Hollyoaks bosses have marked the occasion by releasing an exciting trailer showcasing upcoming storylines. The Channel 4 soap is kicking off 2022 with a bang, as next week's episodes feature a huge stunt. As previously announced, an explosion is about to rock...

www.digitalspy.com

TV Fanatic

SEAL Team Midseason Premiere Spoilers: Will the Truth Come Out?

It's an exciting time to be a fan of CBS-turned-Paramount+ original SEAL Team. Fans were left on quite the cliffhanger earlier this month when SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 10 wrapped with Clay confronting Jason about his memory. The best friends were pulled apart, and it seems like the drama...
TV SERIES
fame10.com

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers For January 2022

The holidays are officially over in the land of Salem, and a new year has begun! What does the first month of 2022 have in store for Days of Our Lives (DOOL) and its fans? Johnny will be up to (some devilish) no good, while Chad continues to scheme. There are also some exits and returns that viewers should know about! Learn more about these storylines and others in the below DOOL spoilers for January 2022.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

11 favourite Netflix shows that are all returning in 2022

It might only be the first week of January, but we're already convinced this year is going to be brilliant when it comes to TV. While Netflix has some exciting new shows on its roster for the 12 months ahead, there's also many returning seasons for some of the streaming giant's biggest titles.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Dexter: New Blood' Finale Trailer Teases Nail-Biting Conclusion

The Dexter: New Blood season finale is only a week away, and a new trailer for the big episode is teasing a nail-biting conclusion. The 10-episode revival is possibly coming to an end next Sunday as there is currently no word on whether or not the show will continue, or if this is really the end for everyone's favorite TV serial killer. [Please note: Spoilers below for Dexter: New Blood.]
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks' Ollie Morgan takes blame over Becky's hospital plot

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Ollie Morgan has taken the blame over love interest Becky Quentin's plot against the Deer Valley Hospital in Hollyoaks. The teen has been sucked into Becky's world of online conspiracy theories against conventional medicine, as he now believes unproven methods could treat his dad Luke's dementia in spite of no actual medical evidence.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

11 huge Neighbours spoilers for next week

Neighbours spoilers follow. We're back with another year of Neighbours and the first order of business is to check in on Terese to see whether she met a grisly end at Lassiters. Here are 11 Neighbours spoilers to look forward to next week as the soap makes its return for...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

DC's Naomi Releases New Trailer

We're just a matter of weeks away from the launch of Naomi, the latest live-action television series to enter The CW's sprawling multiverse of shows. Even though its titular character, Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall), is relatively new in the pages of DC Comics canon, the potential of what her series has had in store definitely intrigues fans. To get them further hyped for Naomi's series premiere, The CW has released a new trailer previewing what fans can expect across the entire season, complete with an introduction from executive producer and co-creator Ava DuVernay.
TV SERIES
cogconnected.com

New Uncharted Movie Trailer Shows More Crazy Action

The long awaited Uncharted movie has crept from development hell and is just a couple of months away. Those who have seen Spider-Man: No Way Home, also starring Tom Holland, may have seen the first trailer. Tis the season of gifting giving, so Sony has given us another look at the upcoming film.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest Drops New Trailer for Season 2

Arifureta – From Commonplace to World's Strongest has released a new trailer ahead of its big return for Season 2! The first season of the anime adaptation for Ryo Shirakome's original light novel series is definitely an infamous one as it struck a negative chord with fans when it aired back in 2019. It was even alleged that the light novel series sales took a hit in the wake of the anime adaptation, so now it's set for a big redemption arc with its second season making its debut next month as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule.
COMICS
flickeringmyth.com

Killing Eve trailer teases the show’s fourth and final season

Ahead of its February premiere, a teaser trailer has been released for the fourth and final season of The BBC’s acclaimed spy thriller series Killing Eve; watch it here…. After the emotional climax of Season Three, Eve (Golden Globe® winner Sandra Oh), Villanelle (Emmy® Award winner Jodie Comer) and Carolyn (BAFTA winner Fiona Shaw) are in very different places. Following Eve and Villanelle’s exchange on the bridge, Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle has found a brand-new community in an attempt to prove she’s not a “monster.” Having killed Paul, Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny’s hit. This season follows our extraordinary women, each driven by passion, revenge and obsession, building towards a messy, nuanced and totally glorious series finale.
TV SERIES
TV Series
Entertainment
Spoilers
TV & Videos
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks - what do you actually like about the show right now?

I was talking about this with a few cousins on Boxing Day and we struggled to come up with a lot. The show is just not in a good place right now. All I had was I liked that Ste has moved towards more of a supporting role and has finally grown up and is trying to be a good parent (one of the best right now) and I like his relationship with James (something I thought I would never write) I also like Tony & Diane are in the pub.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale (Spoiler) Poll

Who will be Meena's next (possibly finale victim) - it seems there are three contenders. I put Vinny as I really hope it isn't Samson and I feel that she has held Manpreet for so long already, if she could kill Manpreet, she would have done by now. So I'm thinking it could be Vinny. Though it might not be any of course.
TV SERIES
New Haven Register

‘Archive 81’: Netflix Drops Trailer for New Found-Footage Horror Show

Netflix has shared the new trailer for their supernatural mystery series Archive 81, arriving on the streaming service on Jan. 14. Archive 81, loosely based on a popular podcast, weaves together two story lines: In 1994, a documentarian named Melody is working on a film about her bizarre and possibly cult-filled apartment building, and — 25 years later — an archivist reconstructs Melody’s story by restoring her scorched videotapes.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks' Darren Osborne gets terrifying surprise from Maya

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Darren Osborne has received a terrifying surprise from criminal Maya in the latest Hollyoaks episode. Over the holidays, Darren has had a temporary reprieve with Nancy and the children, but Monday's first-look episode ended with a stark warning that Maya hadn't forgotten about the robbery from last year.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks' John Paul McQueen to struggle with drinking problem in new story

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' John Paul McQueen is going to struggle with alcohol in an upcoming storyline, it has been confirmed. Inside Soap reports that the long-running character, played by James Sutton, will lose control of his drinking in the coming months. Related: Hollyoaks fans spot in-joke as Trish Minniver...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks fans spot in-joke as Trish Minniver exits the soap

Hollyoaks fans who remember (fondly or otherwise) devious twins Marco and Jacob from their short stint in the soap last spring may have been giggling at their screens during the latest E4-pace episode, as Trish Minniver referenced the pair during her final scene. Monday's (January 3) E4 episode of Hollyoaks...
TV SERIES

