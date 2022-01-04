Surge Continues With 1,592 New Cases

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — COVID cases in California have continued to surge according to new data from the state’s public health officials, which did not take into account New Year’s holiday weekend. According to the California Department of Public Health’s latest figures Monday, the state’s current testing positivity rate (the average rate over the past seven days) was 15.9% up from 9.7% last week. Meanwhile there are 7,314 hospitalizations and 1,329 ICU patients statewide, a jump from 4,747 hospitalized and 1,071 ICU patients. While cases and hospitalizations keep rising, the average number of deaths from COVID show a downward trend. Currently, the...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO