ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Surge Continues With 1,592 New Cases

bigislandnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 1,592 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 123,456. No new fatalities were reported. A total of 120 new infections were identified...

bigislandnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKYT 27

LFCHD reports ‘overwhelming surge of new cases’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting what they are calling an “overwhelming surge of new cases.”. The health department reported 1,724 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with a seven-day rolling average of 395 cases per day for Dec. 30-Jan 3. Health officials say that’s...
LEXINGTON, KY
wbfo.org

Erie County stops COVID contact tracing amid surge in cases

The Erie County Health Department said the substantial volume of COVID-19 case reports in recent days has exceeded its contact tracing capacity. It can no longer individually contact every Erie County resident with a positive COVID test result. So it's asking people with a positive test result — either from...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Island#Doh#Hawai I#View Comments
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports record 2,205 new infections as COVID surge continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported a record 2,205 new COVID infections Sunday as the state continued to see an alarming surge in new cases. It’s the first time the state has seen more than 2,000 new infections in a single day. The latest infections push the state’s total number...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS San Francisco

California COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Continue Surge; Holiday Numbers Pending

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — COVID cases in California have continued to surge according to new data from the state’s public health officials, which did not take into account New Year’s holiday weekend. According to the California Department of Public Health’s latest figures Monday, the state’s current testing positivity rate (the average rate over the past seven days) was 15.9% up from 9.7% last week. Meanwhile there are 7,314 hospitalizations and 1,329 ICU patients statewide, a jump from 4,747 hospitalized and 1,071 ICU patients. While cases and hospitalizations keep rising, the average number of deaths from COVID show a downward trend. Currently, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bigislandnow.com

3,484 New COVID Cases Reported Statewide

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 3,484 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 109,642. No new fatalities were reported. A total of 242 new infections were identified Thursday on the Big Island. The Civil Defense reported 882 active cases, and nine persons hospitalized. A map documenting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
natomasbuzz.com

New COVID-19 Cases in Natomas Surge

New COVID-19 case numbers in Natomas zip codes have surged in the past week, according to data released today by Sacramento County Health officials. Between Dec. 20 and Dec. 27 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Natomas zip codes 95833, 95834 and 95835 numbered 201 for those who have been tested for the virus.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
wboi.org

Ball State preparing for virtual semester start if COVID cases continue surging

Ball State University is preparing faculty for the possibility of remote learning next semester, in case the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to be highly transmissible. Ball State president Geoffrey Mearns says the provost has asked faculty to be ready to teach virtually for the first week or two of classes.
COLLEGES
wlrn.org

Coronavirus hospitalizations across Florida jump by 1,200 as daily cases continue to surge

The number of people in the hospital with coronavirus increased by 1,214 between Monday and Tuesday as cases continued surging across the state. Data from the federal Department of Health and Human Services shows there are now 6,914 people with the coronavirus in hospitals around the state. That includes 766 who are in intensive care, an increase of 152 compared to Monday. Now, roughly 12.5% of Florida's ICU beds are occupied by COVID patients.
FLORIDA STATE
bigislandnow.com

156 New COVID Cases Confirmed on Hawaiʻi Island

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 2,611 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 126,067. No new fatalities were reported. A total of 156 new infections were identified Wednesday on the Big Island. The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense Agency reports 2,053 active cases, and 19 persons hospitalized.
PUBLIC HEALTH
okcfox.com

COVID cases in Oklahoma continue to climb with nearly 4,000 new cases reported

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — COVID cases are continuing to climb in Oklahoma, with 3,914 new cases reported since Jan. 4, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports. According to the health department, these new cases have pushed the total number of COVID cases in the state since the beginning of the pandemic to 724,875, making the seven-day average 3,440 cases a day.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy