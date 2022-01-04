ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Weird Al Yankovic Confirms One Boise ID Tour Stop This Spring

By Greg Jannetta
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's been a long time since Weird Al Yankovic graced the state of Idaho with his twisted, musical genius. The iconic artist has confirmed one date in Boise this spring for fans to get their fix. Weird Al Yankovic's "The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour"...

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Surviving the Idaho Beer Shortage and Tales of Woe

You needn't rush out and hoard beer. We did experience a supply shortage a couple of years ago. I’ll talk about that in a moment. What you’re seeing here is a large delivery truck that couldn’t move on an icy parking lot off Washington Street in Twin Falls. I doubled back and took some pictures after seeing some men attempting to put mats beneath the wheels for traction. Maybe the trailer was nearly empty and very light. I drove off to do some errands and about 15 minutes later drove by the truck a second time. It had moved just a few feet.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why Being Snowed-In In Idaho Is Bad For You

The snow continues to come and come in Twin Falls and the state of Idaho this week and as it piles up in yards and the roads, people are finding themselves stuck at home. Unable to make it to work, they are forced to work from home, take the day off, or try until they finally get out or are stuck. Staying home from work is fun, but being snowed-in for too long can take its toll and be bad for you.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Entertainment
Local
Idaho Entertainment
State
Idaho State
State
New York State
City
Boise, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

10 Commandments for a Good Winter Life in Southern Idaho

There are a lot of religious people across Southern Idaho. Their beliefs vary a bit between the organizations, but it seems the majority believe that there are things you should and should not do to be a good person. The 10 commandments from The Bible are often the base rules on how to live a good life. Those aren't the only 10 commandments out there though.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Survey Says Twin Falls is Third Fastest Growing Place in Idaho

Are you surprised? U-Haul is a metric for Idaho growth. There are also other measurements, but the number of moving vans coming to Idaho gives an indication Twin Falls is bursting at the seams. Figures compiled by U-Haul show Idaho is the ninth most popular destination for its trucks. Along with the state, Twin Falls is the third most popular destination. Moscow is first and Coeur d’Alene is second. You can find the breakdown at this link supplied by the Coeur d’Alene Press.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Ross
Person
Al Yankovic
News Radio 1310 KLIX

What Would You Do? Retaliate Or Be A Nice Idaho Neighbor?

What would you do? If you have shoveled your driveway, making it as good as you can, and hours later watch your neighbor toss snow into your tracks and onto your driveway? You put in the time and effort, watch them struggle, and toss their snow into your hard work. There are multiple options for a follow-up, but which do you choose?
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Idaho Stop#Boise State University#Twitter
News Radio 1310 KLIX

How Idaho’s Stephen Hartgen Reacted to the N-Word

He didn’t pander. If you’re like me, a conservative Republican, you sometimes or often didn’t agree on the definition of conservative put forth by Steve Hartgen. He was an establishment fellow through and through and he made no apologies. During his time in the state legislature, he appeared to enjoy the arguments. After his retirement, he returned to writing a newspaper column. Again, he skewered the opposition, even those in his own party. He plainly didn’t give a darn if he hurt your feelings.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

VIDEO: Angry Cattle Roam Idaho Interstate

First, caution. There is some strong language in the video posted to Facebook. This is one of those “only in Idaho” treatments. The other day, a picture of a guy driving in a Miata with the top down popped up on Facebook. Same “only in Idaho” slogan. The post said it was happening here in Twin Falls as heavy snow fell on Blue Lakes Boulevard.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

5 Places Guaranteed To Be Crowded On Weekends In Twin Falls

Running errands can be such a drag. You have to deal with weather, traffic, spending money and of course crowds. There are some places in Twin Falls that seem to be more crowded than most. You don't want to avoid these places, as they have the best deals and best products, but maybe finding time in the week would be better to avoid the crowds that consume them on the weekends.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One Stop Shop At Bridal Expo In Twin Falls January 7th and 8th

Did you get engaged over the holidays this year? Have you been putting off your wedding due to the pandemic, so more friends and family could attend? Have you been putting off your wedding just cause planning for a wedding is exhausting and terrible? If you are looking to tie the knot soon and are looking for ideas or hoping to finish the last bit of planning or anywhere in-between, then you are in luck.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Are you Idaho’s Next Millionaire? Idaho Lottery Draws $1 Million Raffle

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Lottery has drawn the numbers for the Idaho $1 Million Raffle making one lucky winner a millionaire for 2022. The Idaho Lottery held the annual drawing for the popular raffle that guarantees a single $1 million winner our of 250,000 tickets sold statewide; the winning number is 027047. This year tickets sold out in record time before December. Other top prizes include two $10,000 prizes, the winning numbers are 028684 and 068319. The Idaho Lottery offered more winning prizes this year with 200 prizes worth $200, 515 prizes worth $50, and 14,282 prizes worth $15. If you won more than $1,000 you have to claim the winnings at the Idaho Lottery Boise offices or mail their tickets to the Lottery offices. The Idaho Lottery said the rattle has made Idaho schools and buildings upwards of $900,000. You can check the winning numbers at idaholottery.com or call the hotline at 208-334-4656.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy