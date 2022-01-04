ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFC playoff standings: Potential tiebreaker not in 49ers favor

By Kyle Madson
 5 days ago
The 49ers can still get into the playoffs if they lose to the Rams, but they’ll need some help from the Atlanta Falcons to avoid a tiebreaker scenario that leaves San Francisco on the outside of the playoff picture.

Before diving into the scenarios for Sunday, here’s what the NFC playoff standings look like going into the final week:

1. Packers (13-3) 2. Rams (12-4)

3. Buccaneers (12-4) 4. Cowboys (11-5)

5. Cardinals (11-5) 6. 49ers (9-7)

7. Eagles (9-7) 8. Saints (8-8)

The 49ers are the only team inside the playoff picture, including the Eagles, that hasn’t clinched yet.

It’s pretty simple for the 49ers. They clinch the No. 6 seed with a win over the Rams. They also clinch a playoff spot if the Saints lose to the Falcons.

Things get hairy if the 49ers lose and the Saints win in Atlanta.

In any scenario where they tie with New Orleans, the tiebreaker skips over head-to-head and goes directly to conference record since they didn’t face each other in the 2021 regular season.

A 49ers loss would put them at 9-8 overall with a 6-6 record in the NFC. The Saints by winning would go to 9-8 overall with a 7-5 record in the NFC, lifting them into the 49ers’ playoff spot and leaving San Francisco out of the postseason for a second-consecutive year.

This same scenario goes for a three-way tie where the 49ers and Eagles lose and the Saints win. San Francisco’s head-to-head tiebreak over Philadelphia goes by the wayside because the trio of teams didn’t all face each other. In that case, the Eagles and Saints would both have 7-5 conference records while the 49ers sat at 6-6.

The good news for San Francisco is despite the nightmare tiebreak situations, they still control their own destiny. If they beat the Rams they’re in with no tiebreakers necessary. That’s what’ll matter most come Sunday.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Which team gets the final NFC playoff spot: 49ers or Saints?

Either the San Francisco 49ers or the New Orleans Saints will be making the NFC playoffs. With only one playoff berth left to be had, the San Francisco 49ers and the New Orleans Saints have everything to play for on Sunday afternoon. While they are not facing each other head-to-head...
NFL
FanSided

Saints Rumors: Terrell Owens wants to return to the NFL

Terrell Owens wants back in. The Hall of Famer recently spoke out about returning to the NFL and joining one of the New Orleans Saints’ biggest rivals. In the wake of the Antonio Brown madness, Owens decided now is an opportune time to offer his services to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 18 picks, odds: 49ers take out Rams for playoff berth, Falcons shock hated Saints

Week 18 is here for the first time in the history of the NFL. It's confusing and perplexing because Week 17 has so long been the finale of the regular season. Having the regular season extend into the middle of January is throwing everything off. The calendar feels weird, my brain doesn't know how to operate and I'm expecting this weekend to be the playoffs still.
NFL
NBC Sports

NFL Week 18 NFC playoff picture: What is the path to the postseason for the 49ers and Saints?

Entering the final week of the regular season, six NFC teams have secured a postseason berth: the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles. One playoff spot is still up for grabs and there are two remaining teams in the NFC fighting for the chance to play in the postseason. The San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints will put their playoff hopes on the line in Week 18. Let’s take a closer look at the NFL Week 18 NFC playoff picture.
NFL
NFC South: Saints' path to the playoffs

NFC South: Saints’ path to the playoffs

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Saints will not have a five-peat as the NFC South champs, but there is a potential path to their fifth consecutive trip to the playoffs. The Saints must beat the Falcons (4:25 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium) and have the Los Angeles Rams prevail over the San Francisco 49ers to claim the seventh, and final, playoff berth in the NFC.
NFL
Sporting News

49ers playoff picture: How San Francisco can clinch NFC wild-card spot in Week 18

The 49ers didn't make the playoffs in an injury-riddled 2020 season following up their NFC championship campaign of 2019. San Francisco is one game away from a return to the tournament toward Super Bowl 56. Going into Week 18 this season, the 49ers (9-7) are two games above. .500, rallying...
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has 1 Question For Tom Brady

It didn’t take very long for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown to open up about his eventful week. Brown made an appearance on the “Full Send Podcast” this Friday to discuss his fallout with the Buccaneers. While on the show, the All-Pro wide receiver mentioned his former quarterback, Tom Brady.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel’s passive 1-word reaction over ugly Baker Mayfield comparison

There was a time when Johnny Manziel would regularly trend on social media, particularly every Saturday. That was back during his days with the Texas A&M Aggies. These days, Manziel still finds himself becoming a topic, though, for some random reasons. Take for example when ESPN college analyst Paul Finebaum described Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel,” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).
NFL
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger ruining Steelers future on way out the door

Ben Roethlisberger gave a vote of confidence to his potential replacement in backup quarterback Mason Rudolph. That’s not a good thing for the Steelers. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger got his memorable Heinz Field sendoff. Roethlisberger’s Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns in a memorable night on the North Shore. It’s likely the best moment of the Steelers season, given they’re unlikely to make the playoffs barring a win and loss by the Indianapolis Colts to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Amari Cooper Facing Potential Fine From The NFL

Over the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have placed several star players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Among them was star linebacker Micah Parsons, who will miss Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He attended a Dallas Mavericks game earlier in the week. Just a few days later, Parsons tested positive for the virus.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

