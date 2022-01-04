ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls Mobile Home Total Loss, Five Displaced by Fire

By Benito Baeza
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five people have been displaced by an early Tuesday morning mobile home fire in Twin Falls. According to Battalion Chief Eric Schmits, Twin Falls Fire Department crews were called at around 6:30 a.m. to the mobile...

