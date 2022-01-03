ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Elijah Mitchell's big day vs. Texans launches him into 49ers history books

By Kyle Madson
 4 days ago
A few weeks away because of a knee injury wasn’t enough to slow down 49ers rookie running back Elijah Mitchell. The sixth-round pick was excellent Sunday against the Houston Texans and ran his way into the franchise’s history books by churning out the most yards ever by a rookie running back.

Mitchell on Sunday posted 119 rushing yards to reach 878 for the season. He surpassed Vic Washington who ran for 811 yards as a rookie in 1971.

Perhaps the most impressive part of Mitchell’s stellar first season is how he’s battled through injuries and reached the 49ers’ all-time rookie rushing mark in just 10 games. He’s also second among rookies in rushing yards this season. Only Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris (984) has more.

While much of the focus has landed on the quarterback position in San Francisco, the 49ers’ run game is always going to be the straw that stirs their offensive drink. That strong rushing attack should continue to be a force as long as Mitchell continues churning out yards at this rate.

ClutchPoints

Rumor: Shocking details on Calvin Ridley, Falcons relationship hint at looming trade

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is one of the rising stars in the league at the wide receiver position. Coming off of a career-year in 2020, many expected Ridley to further rise up the wide receiver ranks with a strong campaign. That hasn’t been the case. The Falcons star has been away from the team since Halloween, as he abruptly left Atlanta to work on his mental health. Ridley has appeared in just five games for the Falcons this season- and, as head coach Arthur Smith detailed back in November, the team had yet to receive an update on the status of their star wide receiver. Amid all this, NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche revealed shocking details on the relationship between Ridley and the Falcons, which could indicate the possibility of a looming trade.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Reveals His Top Pick For Bears Job

Barring a sudden change of heart, Matt Nagy is not expected to return to the Chicago Bears next season. Assuming he’s on his way out, that’ll open up the door for the Bears to hire an intriguing coach in the offseason. During this Wednesday’s edition of Pardon The...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Auctioning Off Super Bowl Ring After Bankruptcy

Sports collectors searching for a Super Bowl ring are in luck. TMZ Sports has just reported that former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Gary Brackett is auctioning off two very lucrative items. Brackett is putting his Super Bowl XLI and AFC Championship rings up for action. The hope is that he can...
NFL
