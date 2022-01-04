ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Kaliner: Note The Difference In Coverage When Democrats Try To Fight Maps

In the second hour of the show, Pete continues to talk about how the media fails to cover and criticize the Left for trying to fight the district maps set up by the NC Legislature.

