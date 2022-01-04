Pete Kaliner: Note The Difference In Coverage When Democrats Try To Fight Maps

Senate Democrats' economic agenda is on the back burner in favor of a voting rights push. Majority Leader Schumer's latest move is to hold a vote on changes to the Senate filibuster. But key holdout Sen. Joe Manchin said some of the proposed rules changes would be a "heavy lift."
A few days before Christmas, Joe Manchin appeared on Fox News to publicly retract his support for the Build Back Better Act. Even by the pathologically callous standards of Washington, it felt surreal to watch a politician jeopardize tens of millions of lives in a single 10-minute interview. But the stakes of his decision remain clear: without the act, the United States will fall far short of its climate goals, making a century of ecological collapse, economic devastation and civilizational upheaval not only more likely, but increasingly unavoidable.
In the final hour of the show, Pete checks in on Roy Cooper's COVID Briefing and takes the Governor to task about inaccurate statements about testing while Omicron spreads across much of North Carolina.
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to force a vote on changing Senate rules in the next two weeks if Republicans again block Democrats’ voting legislation. “The fight for the ballot is as old as the Republic,” Schumer wrote in a Dear Colleague letter Monday. “Over the coming weeks, the Senate will once again consider how to perfect this union and confront the historic challenges facing our democracy.”
As Congress returns to work from a Christmas break, you will hear a lot in 2022 about possible action on sweeping election and voting rights legislation. Whether Democrats can actually pass something is another story. “Some of my Senate colleagues are so steeped in making it harder for people to...
Democrats and Joe Biden are finding it more and more difficult to pass the priority legislation. However, they don’t plan to give up and will try again next year. The democrats want to pass legislation for their expansion and are dependent on the attorney general for their protection. However, the legal efforts of the Justice Department are not as simple as they seem.
In the first hour of the show, Pete talks about the Left's continued defense of shutdowns and mask mandates over the last two years as Omicron continues to spread regardless of these attempts to halt the spread.
In the first hour of the show, Pete goes through some of what's going on behind the scenes inside the NC Democratic Party and State Senator Jeff Jackson's camp as Jackson decided to shut down his US Senate run.
In the third hour of the show, Pete goes off on the voting process as a whole and says he doesn't understand why the Left continues to allow votes (and time for error and fraud) to trickle in past Election Day.
Peter Navarro says former Pence hung up on him while he was pitching a plan to overturn the 2020 election. Navarro says he and Steve Bannon concocted a peaceful way to overturn the election on January 6. The former White House trade policy advisor says he didn't know if Trump...
Rep. Eric Swalwell (R-CA) had a warning for viewers on MSNBC Monday: If you don’t vote Democrat in 2022, you may never get to vote again. Appearing on All In with Chris Hayes, the California congressman dialed up the traditional most important election of our lifetimes rhetoric to a 16 — by arguing that a defeat of Democrats in the midterms could result in the end of U.S. elections. Swalwell, in his argument, pointed to a number of Republican state legislatures which he believes are taking steps to potentially overturn victories by Democrats.
"The View" co-host and CNN commentator Ana Navarro said Tuesday that she didn't believe Donald Trump was legitimately elected president in 2016. In a segment looking ahead to the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Navarro said that while she felt Trump was elected with "help from the Russians," she would never encourage using force to atone for that injustice in her eyes. However, one of her co-hosts immediately suggested after she spoke that not accepting President Biden as legitimate was dangerous.
Democrats and election experts are deeply worried about the possibility that partisan state legislatures will overrule the results of the next election if Republicans fail to capture the White House, a nightmare scenario following last year’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by hundreds of Donald Trump supporters seeking to prevent Joe Biden from being certified as president.
Symone Sanders hit back at people who briefed against her during her turbulent time as Vice President Kamala Harris's spokeswoman, calling out the stories of dysfunction as 'salacious gossip' in an interview published Monday. Sanders, 32, left the administration during the holidays. When she announced her departure last year it...
1776 Action is ramping up the fight against "anti-American indoctrination" in schools. More than 300 politicians have already signed their "patriotic education" pledge. Soon they will launch a portal to show which candidates and public officials have signed. A group with ties to Donald Trump allies, Newt Gingrich and Ben...
The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
A year ago, top Republicans were clear-eyed — and forceful — in their repudiations of president Trump, blaming him directly for the Jan 6 insurrection at the Capitol and blasting his false claims that he was robbed of a second term.
How a year can change people.
Republicans, with very rare exceptions, have lost the courage of their supposed convictions, and fallen back into a complicit orbit around the center of grievance and gravity that defines Donald Trump and, by extension, the modern GOP. “At the end of the day,” Michigan GOP Rep. Peter Meijer admitted morbidly on “Meet the Press” to...
