ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Paul Finebaum: Rhule is Not Going to Work; Tepper is Delaying Inevitable

By anthonypagnotta610
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FZ0JJ_0dce3lJ700

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty


Sunday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints may have been the Panthers eleventh loss in thirteen games but it seems like many around the league are still sold on the fact that the Panthers will be hanging on to head coach Matt Rhule for year number three. While there have been a lot of people that have seemed to come around to the idea of Rhule coming back, one guest on the Mac Attack earlier today said that this would be a bad move for the Panthers and owner David Tepper.

Paul Finebaum of the SEC Network who covers college football for ESPN made it pretty well known in his chat with Mac and Bone on Wednesday morning that he thinks that the Panthers are making a mistake with Rhule.

“He’s a college coach. I like him. I was a huge fan of him in college, but this is not going to work. I don’t know what it solved with owner David Tepper putting off the inevitable. It’s a failure.”

-Paul Finebaum on Matt Rhule on the Mac Attack

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Alabama, Georgia rematch is bad for college football, says Paul Finebaum

Top-ranked Alabama and No. 3 Georgia face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game Monday night, a matchup last seen Dec. 4. The SEC is the premier conference in college football, and it’s no surprise these two are the last two standing. Paul Finebaum of ESPN is best known in SEC country, and offered his own reactions to the matchup earlier this week.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Officials 'stole' bowl win from SEC team

Paul Finebaum is known for his measured takes. The longtime host radio host and ESPN commentator, Finebaum has his finger on the pulse on the Southeastern Conference. And while Alabama and Georgia are set to for a rematch in the national championship game in a week, Finebaum was asked about the ending of the Music City Bowl in his weekly appearance on the McElroy and Cubelic show.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Finebaum
Person
David Tepper
carolinablitz.com

Hot Seat: Should David Tepper Fire Matt Rhule Immediately?

There’s a saying, “Fool me once shame on you. Fool me twice shame on me.” If you have been bamboozled more than once, the joke is on you. Panthers owner David Tepper took a gamble two years ago hiring current head coach Matt Rhule and giving him one of the biggest coaching contracts in the NFL – a seven year, $62 million dollar deal. For someone with limited experience at the professional level it was unheard of.
NFL
Laurinburg Exchange

Tepper, Panthers a long way from success

CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has repeatedly said that “long-term mediocrity” is not acceptable for his NFL franchise. But right now mediocrity doesn’t sound all that bad for the Panthers. Since Tepper purchased the franchise from founder Jerry Richardson for a record $2.3 billion...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Panthers#The Sec Network#Espn
rockytopinsider.com

Paul Finebaum Claims Tennessee the Music City Bowl Winner

ESPN television host and University of Tennessee alumni Paul Finebaum didn’t waste any words when speaking about the Music City Bowl on Monday afternoon. While Finebaum has gone with and against particular Tennessee trends in the past, the ESPN host was fully on the side of the Volunteers in the Music City Bowl aftermath.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett has 'defied logic' ahead of showdown with Alabama's Bryce Young, Paul Finebaum says

The 2021 college football season is set to come to an end on Monday, as the College Football Playoff National Championship Game will be played between Alabama and Georgia in Indianapolis. The quarterback battle between Bryce Young and Stetson Bennett is one that might not look great on paper but is a great matchup, according to Paul Finebaum.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Ian Rapoport: I Don’t Believe Matt Rhule is in Any Danger At All

As we head towards the eighteenth and final week of the longest season in Panther history both figuratively and literally, all of the attention is focused on head coach Matt Rhule and whether or not the head coach will return for a third season. Following a 3-0 start, the Panthers have proceeded to lose 11 of the last 13 games and take a proverbial step back from the season that they had a year ago. Rhule currently has the worst record in the first 32 games of a coaching tenure in franchise history, as he sits at 10-22 heading into Sunday's meeting with the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay and as Joe Person of The Athletic reported on Friday, there is talk that David Tepper is unhappy and frustrated with the results based on the contract that he signed Rhule to when he brought him in.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
leedaily.com

Antonio Brown’s Net Worth Revealed After Tampa Bay Buccaneers Exit

Antonio Brown established a name as arguably the simplest receiver within the NFL throughout his days with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His ability to torch cornerbacks and safeties with relative ease helped him rack up prolific statistics however additionally quite a little bit of money. In contrast, Brown has lost over $300,000 owing to fines.
NFL
The Spun

2 NFL Teams Reportedly Very Interested In Jim Harbaugh

The college football world went into a little bit of a frenzy on Tuesday afternoon. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic is reporting that people from Michigan and the NFL believe Jim Harbaugh may be tempted to return to the NFL. Harbaugh last coached the San Francisco 49ers when he was...
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
The Spun

Peyton Manning Has Brutally Honest Admission On Browns

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been a popular target for critics of the Cleveland Browns this season. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski has also taken some of the blame for his playcalling decisions. On Monday night, during the Browns game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Peyton Manning was the latest to focus...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Jim Harbaugh News

Trusted college football writer Bruce Feldman dropped a major bomb on Tuesday, reporting that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may want an NFL reunion. According to Feldman, “Sources from both from the NFL side, and at Michigan, tell The Athletic that Jim Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL.”
NFL
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy