Withings new smart scale is the ultimate tool for keeping track of your health

By Andrew
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf one of your New Years Resolutions is to be fitter and healthier, then you’ll want to check out the Withings Body Scan. This new scale is much more than just a smart scale, as Withings has added a new handle to help provide even more accurate measurements than...

