Sen. Phillip Wheeler (R-Pikeville) has announced the publication of his 2022 Legislative Survey for his constituents in Senate District 31. “This survey is a good way for me to hear the thoughts of my constituents on the various policy-related issues. We are blessed to live in a nation governed by ‘we the people,’” Wheeler said. “It is important for citizens to be engaged in the actions of their government and to make sure they are making their voices heard. I am asking for everyone’s participation in this survey.”

PIKEVILLE, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO