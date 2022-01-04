ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Looking Ahead: Important 2022 Events at the IAEA

By Vladimir Tarakanov
International Atomic Energy Agency
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat's ahead for the IAEA and the global nuclear agenda in 2022? Here is a preview of selected meetings and events:. The IAEA will launch the Rays of Hope initiative on World Cancer Day (4 February). Its focus is on increasing access to cancer care in countries and regions whose population...

www.iaea.org

Comments / 0

Related
International Atomic Energy Agency

New Swiss Member State Support Programme to support IAEA safeguards

In November, a new Member State Support Programme (MSSP) was established between the Swiss Confederation and the IAEA. The new MSSP means that Switzerland and the Agency will work more closely together to address nuclear safeguards challenges in the coming years. IAEA safeguards are technical measures embedded in Safeguards Agreements...
ECONOMY
world-nuclear-news.org

IAEA releases guide to stakeholder engagement

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has published its first "guide level" publication to support national efforts to engage with stakeholders throughout the life cycle of all nuclear facilities. To succeed, nuclear projects need to engage with all relevant stakeholders, including the public, and explaining nuclear energy, strengthening relationships and building trust with stakeholders is key to this, the Agency said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Blinken issues warning to Kazakhstan. 'Once Russians are in your house, it's sometimes very difficult to get them to leave'

Dozens have been killed in Kazakhstan during protests against skyrocketing fuel prices. Kazakhstan's president ordered security forces to "shoot to kill without warning." Russia has sent paratroopers to help quell the violence as part of a Moscow-led security alliance. In the past week, the Central Asian country of Kazakhstan has...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

U.S. warns Iran of severe consequences if Americans attacked

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Iran will face severe consequences if it attacks Americans, the White House said on Sunday, including any of those sanctioned by Tehran for the 2020 killing of General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Iran's sanctions on...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US, Russia kick off 'difficult' talks on Ukraine

A top Russian official said he had a "difficult" conversation with his US counterpart on Sunday as preliminary talks on Ukraine got under way amid fears of a Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbor. "The conversation was difficult, it couldn't have been easy," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency after meeting US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman during a working dinner in Geneva. Ryabkov described his talks with Sherman, which lasted a little over two hours, as "business-like." A full day of talks was to follow Monday. "I think that tomorrow we won't waste any time," Ryabkov said, adding that he "never loses optimism."
U.S. POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korea moves to stem a rise in insubordination within its military

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. After a North Korean army officer threatened his superior with a weapon and another attempted suicide when higher-ranking officers ignored his pleas for help, the country’s politburo is taking steps to stem what leaders fear may be a rising trend of insubordination within the military.
MILITARY
foodsafetynews.com

China steps up checks after coronavirus fruit findings

China has tightened import rules after finding the virus that causes COVID-19 on packaging of fruit from Vietnam and Thailand. At least nine Chinese cities have recorded positive coronavirus tests in relation to dragon fruit from Vietnam and longan fruit from Thailand, according to media reports. China had already stopped...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iaea#Nuclear Power#Nuclear Technology#Nuclear Material#The Iaea Board#Symposium
The Independent

Help on energy bills must not come at cost of climate action, Sunak warned

Rishi Sunak has been warned not to allow the Tory right to use the cost-of-living crisis as cover for rolling back the UK’s climate change ambitions.The Chancellor is coming under intense pressure from Conservative MPs to scrap or suspend green levies on energy bills to cushion the impact on customers of price rises expected to reach £600-£700 per household this spring.But the Tory MP who signed zero-carbon targets into law as energy minister, Chris Skidmore, warned that abandoning the levies would be “disastrous for the transition away from fossil fuels”.And environmental groups told The Independent that protection for disadvantaged...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

UN Security Council to meet Wednesday on Sudan

The UN Security Council will meet next Wednesday in an informal session to address the latest developments in Sudan as demonstrations against military rule in the African nation continue, diplomatic sources said. The session will be behind closed doors, the sources said Friday, adding that the meeting was requested by six of the council's 15 members: the United States, Britain, France, Norway, Ireland and Albania. A common position of the Security Council "is not expected, as China and Russia would oppose it," a diplomat said on condition of anonymity. Beijing and Moscow in the past have stressed that the situation in Sudan, which has been on the edge of chaos since an October 25 military takeover, was an internal matter for the country and did not threaten international security.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Privates on parade: Soldiers in Norway must return their underwear and socks after completing military service for the next recruits to wear due to shortages blamed on Covid

Soldiers in Norway must return their underwear and socks after completing military service for the next recruits to wear because of shortages blamed on Covid-19. Norway conscripts around 8,000 young men and women for military service every year to guard NATO's northern border and the frontier with Russia. Until recently,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
Country
Egypt
The Independent

Government invites oil companies to help write rulebook on whether new fossil fuel drilling is green

Oil and gas companies have been invited by the government to help write the rules on whether new drilling complies with the UK’s climate obligations, just months after Boris Johnson urged countries to stop extracting fossil fuels at Cop26.A consultation quietly launched a few days before Christmas and after MPs went back to their constituencies signalled that ministers will green-light new oil extraction – despite scientists saying such exploration is not compatible with reaching net zero by 2050.The document, which is described as being “predominantly” for the oil and gas industries, provides the “opportunity to input on the design” of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

China’s public dutifully obeyed COVID lockdowns for 2 years. Now two women’s miscarriages are sparking backlash

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since January 2020, when Beijing shut down the city of Wuhan to contain the world's original COVID-19 outbreak, China's citizens have borne with remarkable stoicism even the most draconian of their government's measures to fight the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

'Ocean battery' targets renewable energy dilemma

A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. - Get rid of fossil fuels - FLASC, a spin-off of the University of Malta, has a system that uses renewably made electricity to pump water into a chamber that contains under-pressure air, which can then turn a hydraulic turbine to generate power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
windpowermonthly.com

Fred Olsen Renewables plans onshore wind-battery hybrid project in Scotland

Fred Olsen Renewables is seeking permitting approval for a 102MW wind farm with battery storage in the Scottish Highlands. Alongside developing the 102MW Lethen Lethen (102MW) OnshoreGrantown-on-Spey, Scotland, UK, Europe Click to see full details wind farm in northern Scotland, it also plans to launch a programme to support local residents to reduce their energy bills and address fuel poverty in the region.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Turkmenistan plans to close its 'Gateway to Hell'

Turkmenistan's strongman leader has ordered experts to find a way to finally extinguish a massive five-decade old fire in a giant natural gas crater in the Central Asian country, dubbed the "Gateway to Hell". Citing environmental and economic concerns, President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov appeared on state television Saturday telling officials to...
WORLD
The Independent

IHU: How dangerous is new Covid variant and where has it spread?

Scientists are still examining a new Covid variant, first discovered in southern France last year, to determine whether it could go on to become one of “concern” in the same way strains such as Delta and Omicron have before it.However, analysis from experts so far suggest it is currently not one to be concerned about.Unofficially named IHU – in a nod to the group of researchers from the IHU Mediterranee Infection institute, in Marseille, who are studying it – the new B.1.640.2 variant has so far infected 12 people living in the southeast of France. University College London geneticist...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy