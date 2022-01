According to author, J. Anthony Torino, a vast comet will strike the earth in 2022, funneling millions of pounds of ash into the atmosphere and sending the world into a decade-long winter that will extinguish every living thing on the planet. To be fair to our more skeptical readers, he leverages Nostradamus’ mystical and abstract musing as proof. Still, a grim forecast to be sure. But not to worry, intrepid reader. As with all things, Hardcore Droid has got you covered. Because at the end of the day, there can be no better way to prepare for the apocalypse then employing your best stratagems on your smart phone of choice. To that end, we present to you the Best Android strategy games 2022. You’re welcome.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO