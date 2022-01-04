ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Gators narrowly avoiding a play-in game in latest Lunardi bracketology

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f664d_0dce2Ao900

A bout of COVID-19 derailed Florida’s start to the SEC slate, is it was supposed to open conference play on the road against Ole Miss last week before that game had to be postponed. As a result, the team has been out of action since Dec. 22 and hasn’t had much of an opportunity to make a statement over the last two weeks.

In spite of that, the Gators are on the rise in the latest bracketology from ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi. They were a No. 10 seed in his prior update, but on Tuesday, he bumped the Gators up to the nine-seed line. However, it isn’t all good news for UF, who sits as the first team among the Last Four Byes, one spot above 10-seeded Mississippi State. That means any more slipups could have this team in a play-in game.

Lunardi has Florida in the West Region opening the tournament against No. 8-seeded West Virginia before a likely matchup against No. 1-seeded Gonzaga in the second round if it won. Possible Sweet 16 opponents include a rematch against Ohio State, and the Gators could face conference-rival Kentucky, the No. 3 seed in the West Region, in the Elite Eight.

As far as the rest of the SEC goes, Auburn leads the way as a projected No. 3 seed while Alabama dropped to the No. 4-seed line, where it is joined by Tennessee. LSU, meanwhile, currently sits as a five-seed.

After a 6-0 start to the season was squandered, this looks like a Florida team that will once again find itself on the NCAA Tournament fringe. Conference play will prove challenging, and the Gators will likely need to score a few upsets to feel good about its positioning come March.

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The Betting Line For Alabama vs. Georgia Has Changed

Even though Alabama beat Georgia in this season’s SEC Championship Game, it’s still not a favorite heading into the national championship. Georgia opened up as a 2.5 favorite when the matchup was confirmed and it’s now gone up to three just a few days later. Alabama head...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Former Alabama receiver announces transfer destination

When you recruit at the wide receiver position the way the Alabama Crimson Tide does, a transfer is bound to happen. The first domino has fallen, with a redshirt sophomore moving out of Tuscaloosa. On Wednesday, Xavier Williams announced he would be heading West and transferring to Utah State. He...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Bowl Game Was ‘Total Farce’

And Purdue were tied at 45 at the end of regulation following a missed game-winning field goal by the Volunteers. That sent the game into overtime where the Volunteers got the ball first. The Tennessee offense orchestrated a nice first drive during overtime and got the ball to the one-yard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Oklahoma QB signee Nick Evers on Caleb Williams entering portal

A few minutes before Caleb Williams announced his intention to enter the transfer portal Monday, 247Sports was speaking with Oklahoma QB signee Nick Evers at the 2022 All-American Bowl. Rumors were already flying that Williams could enter the portal, so 247Sports asked Williams about the possibility of Evers joining a QB room without an established starting quarterback.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Bracketology#Florida Gators#College Football#Sec#Ole Miss#Espn#Gonzaga#Ohio State#Auburn#Lsu
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Oklahoma

Bad news for the Oklahoma football program and new Sooners head coach Brent Venables. OU star quarterback Caleb Williams announced Monday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Williams added that remaining at (...)
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Caleb Williams rumors: Lane Kiffin sends message to Oklahoma transfer

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin’s Twitter activity shows that he is interested in recent transfer portal entrant Caleb Williams. Oklahoma has already lost Spencer Rattler to the transfer portal, and they may be on the verge of losing another. Caleb Williams, who took over for Rattler as the Sooners’ starting quarterback, announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal, but did not rule out a return to Oklahoma. There are going to be a ton of programs interested in the true freshman and five-star recruit.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Another Former Ohio State Player Rips The Buckeyes

Well, it appears Marcus Williamson isn’t the only former Ohio State player who has an issue with the way the program runs things. This past Saturday, Williamson accused Urban Meyer of threatening him and using a photo of the late Trayvon Martin to illustrate the program’s “no hoodie indoors” policy. This claim generated a ton of reactions on social media.
OHIO STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State backup QB enters transfer portal

Ohio State backup quarterback JP Andrade has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch reported the news. Andrade was a walk-on for the Buckeyes, joining the team in 2019. He turned down multiple scholarship opportunities to suit up for Ohio State, but now he’s decided to enter his name into the transfer portal and explore opportunities outside of Columbus.
OHIO STATE
On3.com

McKenzie Milton takes shot at Caleb Williams, endorses Dillon Gabriel

Former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton took a shot at Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams following his decision to enter the transfer portal. After Dillon Gabriel, Milton’s teammate with the Knights, announced he would transfer to the Sooners, Milton made a shocking statement. “OU just got better at (quarterback),” Milton wrote...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

60K+
Followers
110K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy