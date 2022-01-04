ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls Mobile Home Total Loss, Five Displaced by Fire

By Benito Baeza
 2 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five people have been displaced by an early Tuesday morning mobile home fire in Twin Falls. According to Battalion Chief Eric Schmits, Twin Falls Fire Department crews were called at around 6:30 a.m. to the mobile...

98.3 The Snake

Someone Using Fire to Keep Warm Blamed for Large Twin Falls Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Investigators have determined someone using fire to stay warm as the cause of the large commercial building fire in downtown Twin Falls on New Year's Eve. The Twin Falls Fire Department Chief Les Kenworthy announced Tuesday afternoon, in coordination with the Idaho State Fire Marshal's office, the fire that destroyed the Ford Transfer and Storage Company's building and the property stored inside was a warming fire started by someone. Multiple fire crews from across the area responded to the building on Wall Ave late Friday night as crews tried to fight the fire from inside, but had to pull back and work to contain the flames to the building. Two large ladder trucks sprayed water from above while other crews worked from various angles to put the fire out. The contents of roughly 40 private and business units went up in flames, according to fire officials. Firefighters eventually left the scene New Year's Day a little after 7 a.m.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls and Filer Juveniles Involved in Idaho 75 Rollover

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two Magic Valley teens were hospitalized when their pickup rolled Wednesday afternoon on Idaho Highway 75 in Blaine County. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called out Wednesday at around 3:42 p.m. for a pickup that had rolled near the Picabo Desert Road. The juveniles, one from Twin Falls and the other from Filer, were headed north on the highway in a Dodge pickup when snow blowing from a passing snowplow reduced their visibility, the driver hit an ice patch and went off the side of the road and rolled onto its top. The two were taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center to be checked out for non-life-threatening injuries.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls Fire Called Twice to Same House

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls Fire Department responded to the same house twice on Sunday. According to Twin Falls Fire Chief Les Kenworthy, firefighters were called out at around 2 p.m. to a house on fire on the 1800 block of Osterloh. The structure was on fire when crews arrived. Everyone who was inside the house made it out, according to Kenworthy. Fire crews were called out later in the evening at around 9:45 p.m. to the same home after the fire rekindled. The cause is under investigation, the house is a total loss. Several people have been displaced.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Road Closed to Ritter Island, Thousand Springs Power Plant

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-The road to Ritter Island along the Snake River will be closed until the middle of March as the power plant in areas is having upgrades done. Idaho Power announced the work to the Thousand Springs Power Plant means the roadway down into the canyon will be closed, cutting off access to Ritter Island, part of the Thousands Springs State Park. Idaho Power also operates a public park around the power plant which has been generating electricity since 1912. According to the company, the Thousand Springs Plant has three generators that produce 6,800 kilowatts of electricity. Work is being done on the power plant's switchyard.
HAGERMAN, ID
98.3 The Snake

Body Recovered from RV Fire in Minidoka County

RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-The body of a person was removed from a burned recreational vehicle Monday morning in Minidoka County. According to Minidoka County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Dan Kindig, emergency crews responded a little after 9:30 a.m. to a motorhome on fire in the county. One person was inside the vehicle at the time. According to the Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl, the vehicle was a converted taco truck made into a home. He said the cause was combustible material too close to a wood stove. Once the fire was extinguished, Chief Kindig said deputies and the Idaho State Fire Marshal removed the body. At this time there is no foul play suspected. The Minidoka County Coroner is working to identify the deceased.
MINIDOKA COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

More Snow, More Sightings of Mountain Lions in Wood River Valley

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-As more snow falls in the Wood River Valley the number of reports of mountain lion sightings have increased. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said it has gotten more reports from people seeing the big cats roaming residential areas in the valley areas. Officials say this is typical when the snow gets heavier in the higher elevations and the mountain lion's food source, deer and elk, begin to migrate to the lower valleys. People have been reporting they've seen tracks around their properties from Bellevue to Ketchum, while killed prey from the lions has been found north of Hailey. “We continue to encourage residents to notify our office if they observe a lion or see tracks around their homes, or if they come across cached prey” stated Regional Conservation Officer Clint Rogers, in a prepared statement, “our officers are always willing to work with local residents to make sure that they and their pets stay safe. Our goal is not to remove predators like mountain lions from the landscape, but instead to encourage them to continue to live in natural habitats, outside of our communities. Fish and Game will try to haze a lion if possible, only resorting to lethal removal if an individual has become aggressive when living among people and is determined to be a threat to public safety.” Idaho Fish and Game officials said so far, there have not been any reports of attacks on people but, they encourage people to be safe and vigilant. Mountain lions in the past have attacked and killed pets and livestock in the area. Idaho Fish and Game said they've gotten many reports of pets going missing, possibly because they've been attacked by a mountain lion. A special website was created with information about how to stay safe in areas with wild animals, www.wrvwildlifesmart.org.
HAILEY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Winter Road Rage is a Real Problem for Drivers in Twin Falls

The road conditions are hit and miss day to day lately and it has caused each morning to be a mystery if you can make it to work or not. There have been mornings with fog, deep snow, slick ice, and slush. Each road condition brings its challenges to driving and because of that people are being extra cautious and not driving their normal habits. With slower drivers and more sliding than usual, it can often bring out road rage, for those that don't want to be as cautious.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Track Work Will Delay Traffic on U.S. 93 in Jerome County

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Repairs to a railroad crossing in Jerome County will delay traffic this week. The Idaho Department of Transportation announced crews are expected to begin repairs on Wednesday or Thursday this week on the crossing near 300 S Road. The repairs will reduce traffic on U.S. Highway 93 down to one lane near the crossing. Flaggers will be in place to guide traffic and signs will be put in place to warn drivers. Repairs shouldn't take more than a day, according to ITD. The work is being coordinated with the Eastern Idaho Railroad.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

VIDEO: Angry Cattle Roam Idaho Interstate

First, caution. There is some strong language in the video posted to Facebook. This is one of those “only in Idaho” treatments. The other day, a picture of a guy driving in a Miata with the top down popped up on Facebook. Same “only in Idaho” slogan. The post said it was happening here in Twin Falls as heavy snow fell on Blue Lakes Boulevard.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

10 Commandments for a Good Winter Life in Southern Idaho

There are a lot of religious people across Southern Idaho. Their beliefs vary a bit between the organizations, but it seems the majority believe that there are things you should and should not do to be a good person. The 10 commandments from The Bible are often the base rules on how to live a good life. Those aren't the only 10 commandments out there though.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Main Street Fight Ends with Broken Nose, Arrest for Hailey Man

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A 21-year-old man is behind bars facing charges after a New Year's brawl outside a bar on Main Street in Ketchum. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Jose Quinonez Tamayo is facing two felony counts of battery upon certain personnel, law enforcement, and one count of misdemeanor resisting and obstructing officers. It all started after deputies broke up a fight at around 1:26 a.m. outside a bar after Quinonez Tamayo was kicked out for allegedly striking an employee. A number of other people started to fight on the sidewalk and someone kicked Quinonez Tamayo in the face, breaking his nose. The sheriff's office said deputies tried to help the man, but he started swearing at the officers, became agitated and aggressive, then started spitting blood at officers' faces and uniforms. The 21-year-old was taken to the area hospital for treatment then booked into the Blaine County Detention Center. Officers are still trying to find the person responsible for kicking Quinonez Tamayo in the face.
KETCHUM, ID
98.3 The Snake

5 Things You Need To Do Before The Next Winter Storm In Idaho

Preparing for winter in Idaho looks different for everyone. For some that means getting their livestock arranged, for others, it may be something simple like buying firewood or getting their car prepared for the inevitable weather. For people new to the area that may not have experienced an Idaho winter yet, some adjustments and culture shocks are guaranteed to happen. I thought I had known cold weather and what needed to be done, but I wish someone had prepared me a little more. Here are some things I wish I knew before the winter had started.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Head-on Crash Kills Man West of Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 32-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash with a semi-truck Thursday afternoon west of Nampa. According to Idaho State Police, the Nampa man was driving a Ford F250 pickup west on Karcher Road at around 2:12 p.m. when he crossed the centerline and collided with a Freightliner semi pulling two trailers near S. Indiana Avenue. The 32-year-old died at the scene, he had not been wearing a seat belt. ISP said the roadway was blocked for about six hours.
IDAHO STATE
