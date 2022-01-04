ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

What's Trending: Is Love Actually a Harry Potter spin-off

hawaiinewsnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthwest had the highest number of flights cancelled on Monday. Here's what it looked like for other American airlines, including Hawaiian. Bank of Hawaii's Adam Morris outlines some sound financial...

www.hawaiinewsnow.com

MIX 106

Lumos! Harry Potter Fans Will Love This iPhone Hack

IPhones have a lot of great features that can be very useful. We are always learning cool new hacks and there is one that I learned this week that every Harry Potter fan will want to immediately try out. It's amazing the number of cool hacks that are available on...
CELL PHONES
Elite Daily

This Editing Mistake In The Harry Potter Reunion Is Actually So On Brand

There’s an error in HBO Max’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special that’s so perfectly messed-up, it might convince some fans the editors did it on purpose. Of course, it’s probably not the case that the streamer purposefully mixed up Fred and George Weasley in the Harry Potter reunion special, it sure would make some sort of cosmic sense given all the switcheroo pranks the twins pulled in the movies. Some viewers may not have even noticed, but the major Potterheads were quick to call out Oliver and James Phelps’ names being switched around during their talking-head segments. Luckily, the actors seem to be laughing off the mix-up.
MOVIES
State
Hawaii State
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: The evil Dr. Strange & Howard loves trains

Entertainment News: Local make-up artist brings Hawaii touch to Matrix set. Keke Vasquez-Tamalii explains why he used a particular shade of blue for one of the characters' hair. Business Report: Shipping containers. Updated: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:36 AM HST. |. By HNN Staff. The Eagle, when it has landed,...
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Which 'Harry Potter' Cast Member Has the Highest Net Worth Now?

A character like Ron Weasley couldn’t have been played as amazingly as anyone else other than Rupert Grint. These days, he has a reported net worth of $50 million. He’s done well with his money by choosing to invest in real estate, as Today Online notes. His pattern of wisely buying and selling homes has been incredible for both his yearly income and overall net worth.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Emma Watson Reveals Moment She ‘Fell In Love’ With ‘Harry Potter’ Co-Star Tom Felton

Emma Watson is sharing what ignited the spark of her childhood crush on her “Harry Potter” co-star Tom Felton. Just in case you’ve been tangled up in an acromantula web in the Forbidden Forest for the past decade, Watson (who played Hermione Granger) has been pretty open about being smitten with Felton (who played Draco Malfoy) while they were filming the fantasy film franchise.
MOVIES
county10.com

Wyoming’s favorite Harry Potter character revealed

(Wyoming) – In the wizardly world of ‘Harry Potter,’ which one of the iconic characters is your favorite?. A group at the Scholarship Institute revealed each state’s favorite character based on Google Trends. Their findings revealed that Dumbledore was the country’s favorite, ranking number one in...
WYOMING STATE
Person
Adam Morris
BGR.com

If you loved Squid Game and Hellbound, put this new Netflix K-drama on your list

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: COVID-19 tests in stock, Philips Sonicare sale, energy drinks, more Netflix gave fans of Korean TV shows and movies a bumper crop of riches to enjoy in 2021, a trend that already looks set to continue in 2022. On the heels of the release of two recent TV shows in this genre — Squid Game and Hellbound, the former being one of the biggest Netflix releases of all time — a new TV series is set to hit the streamer later this month. Based on a popular webtoon, All Of Us Are Dead might not match the...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Harry Potter reunion: What time and channel is Return to Hogwarts on in the UK and US?

Harry Potter fans around the world are finally able to watch the new reunion special Return to Hogwarts.The cast of the fantasy franchise are marking the first film’s 20th anniversary with a one-off special debuting in the US on HBO Max.Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson will be joined by fellow cast members including Tom Felton, Ralph Fiennes and Helena Bonham Carter to reminisce about their time working together.The eight films – beginning with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and ending with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II – spanned 10 years, from 2001 to...
MOVIES
weatherboy.com

Out of Control Russian Rocket Update: Caribbean or U.S. East Coast Possible Impact Zones Today

An updated forecast released today suggests that an out-of-control Russian rocket tumbling back towards Earth could strike this afternoon around 1:24 pm ET, perhaps near or over the islands of the eastern Caribbean. In an updated forecast shared by Joseph Remis on satflare.com and Twitter, it shows the rocket, or what’s left of it, coming down around Anguilla, Barbuda, and Saint Kitts and Nevis shortly after lunchtime today. Because the rocket is uncontrolled and could shift around erratically as it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, impact could occur outside of that estimated strike time by as much as two hours. If the rocket stayed aloft for another orbit, the next possible path it could take would bring it near the entire U.S. east coast, with the out-of-control mass crossing over southern Florida near West Palm Beach on the east coast and exiting over the Everglades National Park on the west coast, crossing over the central Florida Keys on its way over Cuba. This out-of-control Russian rocket is the Persei upper stage rocket which carried a dummy payload into space as part of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket test.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Amazon worker asks people not to buy groceries from retail giant in viral TikTok video

An individual claiming to be an Amazon employee took to TikTok to beg shoppers to quit buying their food and drinks from the retail behemoth. A TikTok user with the handle @rxggiv sparked interest after they posted a video of themselves sorting packages at what appears to be an Amazon warehouse. A caption alongside the video asks consumers not to use Amazon for their grocery needs. "A little advice from an Amazon employee...[please] stop buying beverages or food products from Amazon," the video said. The TikTok user explained why they made the video in the comments. @rxggiv...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

