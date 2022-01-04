ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kyler Murray Mic'd Up vs. Cowboys

By Donnie Druin
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 2 days ago

As a quarterback in the NFL, all eyes are on you every time you take the field.

Perhaps even more-so for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who has quickly established himself as one of the more dynamic quarterbacks in today's game thanks to his passing and rushing abilities.

In Week 17, the Cardinals strolled into AT&T Stadium to battle the Dallas Cowboys in a game that carried heavy implications when it came to playoff seeding.

Murray, who paved the way for a 25-22 road victory, was mic'd up by the Cardinals during the win.

Murray was shown continually uplifting his teammates, more specifically offensive lineman Josh Jones (who has struggled with penalties through the previous two games) and ensuring everybody was on the same page.

Murray also made it a priority tap in with players on defense, as safety Budda Baker was one of many teammates featured prominently in the video.

Even Murray's keen taste for music playing over the speakers before the game was showcased while he was wired in the win over Dallas.

From his competitive nature when nearing Cowboys defenders to what he was doing on Arizona's wild fake punt, Murray appeared to be everywhere on Sunday.

Don't get too fired up after watching Murray celebrate his second touchdown pass of the day to receiver Antoine Wesley.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

Ever since Dak Prescott signed a $160 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys, every performance of his has been placed under a microscope. Prescott had a strong performance this past Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, finishing the game with 226 passing yards and three touchdowns. He did, however, have a costly fumble in the second half.
NFL
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Announces Decision On Week 18 Game

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 18 without a whole lot left to play for. As a result there’s been some question as to whether or not the team’s starters will take the field. Running back Ezekiel Elliott put to bed any further speculation about his status on Tuesday afternoon.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football
FanSided

Could the Cardinals face Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs?

Could the Arizona Cardinals go up against Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs this year if the legendary receiver joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t suited up for an NFL game since the 2020 season and he probably won’t ever again. However,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Field Gulls

Seahawks over Cardinals: The win nobody wants?

The four horsemen of the apocalypse of lore come bearing destruction, riding on horses of pale, black, red and white. What is supposed to be the difference between a pale horse and a white one, anyway?. Now that you’re deep in thought, according to any fan I encountered in 2021,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Significant Cowboys News

The Dallas Cowboys could be shorthanded this Saturday night when they face the Philadelphia Eagles. Over the past two days, the team has placed a few key players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Wednesday, it was announced that rookie linebacker Micah Parsons was heading to reserve/COVID-19 list. Roughly 24 hours...
NFL
All Cardinals

Cardinals Welcome Back Key Starters During Thursday Practice

Wednesday's initial injury report for the Week 18 meeting between the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks was fairly long, as the two teams combined for 29 players on the report. Thursday would prove to be a big day of practice for Arizona, both in terms of working through game plans...
NFL
All Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals Place Two More on COVID List

The Cardinals also reported three tryouts Tuesday for players that played this past season in the Canadian Football League. This is the time of year when many CFL players scheduled to be free agents have workouts in hopes of signing with an NFL team for the 2022 season. Players signed...
NFL
All Cardinals

Cardinals 2021 Season Milestone Watch vs. Seahawks

While the Arizona Cardinals will have at least one more game beyond this week, the stat books for the 2021 season will close on Sunday. There are several Cardinals closing in on milestones who have one more chance to accomplish them in the first ever Week 18 against the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
668
Followers
973
Post
127K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy