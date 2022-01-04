Stonecrest mayor to resign amid federal fraud case

The Atlanta Journal began in 1883 and the back issues from then through 2001 are now available for research online at GenealogyBank.com. The website has many other newspapers from other parts of Georgia and all over the country. Don’t confuse this with the back issues of The Atlanta Constitution online at Newspapers.com. The Journal and The Constitution were two different newspapers until they merged in 2001. Researchers should always check every newspaper published in a city for information on their ancestors, as articles aren’t always exactly the same. I have found obituaries with additional information, depending on the date of publication and whether they were in the morning or evening edition. The Atlanta Journal, which carried news from all over the state, might even have information on your South Georgia ancestor. You can’t predict. GenealogyBank is a fee-based site. An annual subscription is $58.90. For other Atlanta newspapers, see UGA’s Digital Library of Georgia’s Georgia Historic Newspapers, Metro Atlanta.

