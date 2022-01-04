ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Stonecrest mayor to resign amid federal fraud case

By Zachary Hansen
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago
Stonecrest’s founding mayor spoke at length Tuesday about his accomplishments and what he hopes to see from the city going forward — but admitted that future won’t include him. Jason Lary, 59, announced he would resign effective 10 a.m. Wednesday, just an hour before he’s set...

State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
Dekalb County, GA
Government
County
Dekalb County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Marietta’s top cop announces retirement after 15 years

Marietta’s police chief will step down at the end of January, culminating a nearly 50-year law enforcement career, department officials announced Friday. Dan Flynn has been at the helm of the city’s police force since he was appointed chief in January 2007. He told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an email Friday that it seemed like the appropriate time for retirement.
MARIETTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Politically Georgia: Gov. Kemp’s legislative plans and Biden’s visit to Georgia

The 2022 Georgia legislative session begins on Monday and Gov. Brian Kemp has laid down what he wants to accomplish. In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, Atlanta Journal-Constitution political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy preview what they expect to happen under the gold dome in the next few months. Hear what Kemp has to say about distance learning in a pandemic, gun rights and election laws.
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

COVID-19 testing sites around DeKalb

The DeKalb County Board of Health and Georgia Department of Public Health are urging people seeking COVID testing to avoid hospital emergency departments - unless they are experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms requiring urgent medical attention. Individuals without COVID-19 symptoms or with mild symptoms should find other testing sites, according to...
DUNWOODY, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A look at major COVID-19 developments over the past week

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb in Georgia, particularly in the metro Atlanta area, as the fast-moving omicron variant marches across the state. The state plans to deploy 200 Georgia National Guard troops to assist testing centers and hospitals. Many facilities are struggling with overcrowded emergency rooms and hectic intensive care wards just as they are dealing with staff shortages.
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta Journal digitized, searchable at GenealogyBank

The Atlanta Journal began in 1883 and the back issues from then through 2001 are now available for research online at GenealogyBank.com. The website has many other newspapers from other parts of Georgia and all over the country. Don’t confuse this with the back issues of The Atlanta Constitution online at Newspapers.com. The Journal and The Constitution were two different newspapers until they merged in 2001. Researchers should always check every newspaper published in a city for information on their ancestors, as articles aren’t always exactly the same. I have found obituaries with additional information, depending on the date of publication and whether they were in the morning or evening edition. The Atlanta Journal, which carried news from all over the state, might even have information on your South Georgia ancestor. You can’t predict. GenealogyBank is a fee-based site. An annual subscription is $58.90. For other Atlanta newspapers, see UGA’s Digital Library of Georgia’s Georgia Historic Newspapers, Metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

OPINION: Johnny Isakson and the Last Lions of the Georgia GOP

The sun hardly rose in Cobb County on the morning of January 6th this year. A heavy fog had settled over the woods and made roads and buildings hard to see. It was a somber and fitting start to the day that Republicans and Democrats alike gathered to remember the late U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, the exceedingly friendly former realtor who had come up in the old Cobb GOP before he went on to become a quiet, but powerful, force on Capitol Hill.
COBB COUNTY, GA
