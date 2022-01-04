Letter: Historical Editions

David Martin Smuts lived and loved to the fullest. (18 May 1944 – 1 December 2021). He was born as the eldest of five in Andrews, Indiana, to Rex and Mary. He made his way to California via the US Navy. While stationed in Lemoore as an aviation mechanic, he met the mother of his children, Maria. They moved to Los Angeles where their children, Julie and David Andrew were born. Always curious and questioning, David was quickly spotted by management at Hughes Aircraft and brought in as a designer for components on several space missions, including the Surveyor robotic spacecrafts sent to the moon for exploration. As his daughter grow and his was on the way, David insisted that the San Joaquin Valley was a better place to raised a family, so they stacked the truck to overflowing and with a new baby boy in arms, returned to Hanford and then on to Visalia. Over the many years there, David repaired motorcycles, managed a Shakey’s pizza parlor and manufactured Sierra Safes, as he called them. His passion for motorcycles, whether he was riding motor cross or just out cruising, remained throughout his life. After his hip replacement and strict instructions, not to get on a bike again, he bought a new Triumph. He recently enjoyed a factory tour with his family in the United Kingdom where both his children and grandchildren resided.

