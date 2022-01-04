ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

French prosecutors launch terrorism probe after Dakar Rally explosion in Saudi Arabia

By Reuters
ESPN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench prosecutors have launched a terrorism investigation after a French vehicle involved in a stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia last week exploded, injuring one of...

Autosport Online

Dakar organiser issues warning alert after Jeddah car explosion

The 44th edition of Dakar Rally kicked off from Saudi Arabia's financial hub on New Year's Day with a short 19km Prologue won by Toyota driver Nasser Al-Attiyah from Audi's Carlos Sainz Sr. But attention was quickly diverted at around 18:30 local time by an official press release, issued by...
ACCIDENTS
Motorsport.com

French anti-terror agency to investigate Dakar Rally blast

The explosion at the Donatello Hotel in Jeddah on December 30 injured Frenchman Philippe Boutron, a driver for the Sodicars Racing team. Event organisers, the ASO, subsequently reinforced security at the bivouacs in the days after the incident, and the French anti-terrorist agency has now announced that it is investigating the circumstances.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Sports

Dakar Rally 2022, Day 4: Overall leader Nasser Al-Attiyah wins stage after penalty

Nasser Al-Attiyah maintained a hold of the overall lead on Day 4 of the 2022 Dakar Rally, picking up a stage victory in the car division Wednesday. The win initially was awarded to Yazeed Al Rajhi, but a 2-minute penalty for speeding bumped the Saudi Arabia native to fifth. Al Rajhi still climbed to third overall, just over 49 minutes behind Al-Attiyah.
MOTORSPORTS
#Dakar Rally#Race Car#Co Driver#French
Foreign Policy

Saudi Arabia Is the Middle East’s Drug Capital

Three drug busts in quick succession over the last month have revealed the extent of Saudi Arabia’s drug problem. First, in a rare gesture of cooperation, the Syrian government confiscated over 500 kilograms (1,102 pounds) of addictive amphetamines known as Captagon that had been stashed in a pasta shipment intended for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital. A few days later the Saudi authorities seized over 30 million tablets of the intoxicant hidden in imported cardamom. Then, in mid-December, Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces foiled an attempt to smuggle four million Captagon pills to Riyadh via Jordan, this time hidden in coffee bags.
MIDDLE EAST
CBS News

A year after Capitol attack, former prosecutor talks about launching the investigation

A year later, over 700 defendants have been charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot. Charges range from entering restricted Capitol grounds to conspiracy. CBS News senior investigative reporter Catherine Herridge got an exclusive interview with Michael Sherwin, who formerly served as the U.S. Attorney for D.C. and processed the cases in the days after the attack. Herridge joins CBSN AM to discuss the investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
