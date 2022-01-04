ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Toyota dethrones GM as top US car seller in 2021

By Ryan King, Washington Examiner
 1 day ago

One company kicked it into high gear in 2021, selling more cars in the United States than its competitors — and for the first time, the top seller isn't a domestic auto company. For the first time since 1931, General Motors has been dethroned as the top U.S....

Cheddar News

GM Unveils All-Electric Version of Bestselling Silverado Pickup Truck at CES 2022

General Motors rolled out the newest addition to its EV fleet with the all-electric Silverado pickup truck. Deborah Wahl, chief marketing officer at GM, joined Cheddar to talk about the latest EV offering and how it matches up to its past gas-powered versions. She said she expects demand to soar after the "first-level truck" sold out in just 12 minutes and talked about steps GM plans to take to regain its title as top U.S. auto seller after being dethroned by Toyota in 2021 with emphasis on the EV market. "I think this is an exciting new inflection point for the market overall, for [an] idea of an all-electric future, and certainly shows that we're extremely committed to the idea of everybody in an electric vehicle," said Wahl.
CARS
AFP

GM electric truck latest entrant in rich US pickup market

General Motors launched its all-electric Chevrolet Silverado on Wednesday, formally entering a contest for the lucrative US pickup market against fellow Detroit giant Ford as well as Tesla and other electric vehicle upstarts. Tesla has also eyed the US pickup market, with Elon Musk unveiling a vehicle dubbed the "Cybertruck" with a space-age look.
CARS
arcamax.com

Toyota tops GM in US sales for first time ever -- but there's a catch

In a historic turn, Toyota Motor North America has taken the U.S. sales crown from General Motors for 2021 after the shortage of semiconductor chips severely hampered GM's ability to build enough new vehicles to meet demand. On Tuesday, GM and Toyota both reported fourth-quarter and full-year new car sales...
ECONOMY
AFP

General Motors unveils electric Silverado, its top-selling truck

General Motors formally launched its all-electric Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on Wednesday, an emission-free version of its top-selling vehicle. Mary Barra, chief executive of the Detroit automaker, unveiled the behemoth vehicle in a virtual appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show that also showcased other new EV and autonomous technologies. GM, which has announced a series of major investment drives around all electric and self-driving vehicles over the last 18 months, began taking reservations for the 2024 Silverado at 1800 GMT. "Charge up your imagination," reads Chevrolet's reservation page for the EV Silverado. "Smart. Agile. Aerodynamic. Fast. Not typically what you think of when you think of a truck."
DETROIT, MI
Union Leader

Toyota overtakes GM as America's top-selling automaker

Toyota has dethroned General Motors as the nation’s top-selling automaker, marking the first time a foreign manufacturer has claimed the top slot. The shuffle takes place as the global market continues to be shaken up by supply chain headaches and the transition to electric vehicles. GM’s U.S. sales hit...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

US: Ford Sold Over 27,000 Mustang Mach-E SUVs In 2021

Ford brand reports 167,545 vehicle sales in December in the U.S. (down 14.9% year-over-year). The year-to-date number is 1,819,026 (down 6.2%). The decrease is mostly associated with the production constraints as the demand remains strong. Meanwhile, sales of the electrified vehicles - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) increased 121% year-over-year to...
ECONOMY
staradvertiser.com

Toyota beats GM in U.S. car sales in 2021, a first for a foreign automaker

Toyota Motor Corp. grabbed the U.S. sales crown from General Motors Co., swiping an honor that the Detroit automaker has held since Herbert Hoover was president. If GM’s explanation is to be believed — that its 43% fourth-quarter sales decline and 13% tumble for the year stemmed from a semiconductor shortage — then last year’s sales race was really a supply-chain pageant. Whoever could best cajole stretched chip producers for more product came out a winner.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

GM Delivered Only 26 EVs In Q4 2021, Including Just 1 Electric Hummer

The fourth quarter of 2021 was very challenging for General Motors, which noted 440,745 vehicle deliveries in the U.S. (down 42.9% year-over-year). Also the year ended in the red, at 2,218,228 (down 12.9%). The numbers look similarly bad for the Chevrolet brand: 288,647 in Q4 (down 44.7%) and 1,437,677 in...
ECONOMY
CAR AND DRIVER

Toyota Beats GM in U.S. Sales; GM Had Led Every Year Since 1931

Toyota and General Motors announced their 2021 U.S. sales numbers today, and Toyota's 2,332,262 in sales beat GM's 2,218,228, the first time since 1931 that GM had not been on top in full-year sales. GM saw a 13 percent sales decline in 2021, including a 43 percent drop in the...
ECONOMY

