HRF Gifts 4.25 BTC To Bitcoin Projects

By Namcios
bitcoinmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Human Rights Foundation has announced its latest round of Bitcoin grants, totaling 4.25 BTC gifted to developers, educators, and activists dedicated to improving the Bitcoin ecosystem around the world. The 425 million satoshis will be given to 10 different recipients, each working on a different aspect of Bitcoin,...

