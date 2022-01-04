ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CES 2022 | Alienware x15 R2 continues the ultra-thin gaming laptop trend with upgrades to Intel Alder Lake-H, RTX 3080 Ti, and soldered LPDDR5 RAM, secondary key symbols remain unlit

By Vaidyanathan Subramaniam
notebookcheck.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt CES 2022, Dell has announced the Alienware x15 R2 with upgraded internals and a design philosophy similar to last year's x15 R1. The Alienware x15 R2 can be configured in Intel Alder Lake Core i7-12700H and Core i9-12900H 14-core 20-thread options along with a choice of several Dolby Vision displays...

www.notebookcheck.net

