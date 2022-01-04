CES 2022 | Sleek Alienware x17 R2 launched with unlocked Core i9-12900HK, RTX 3080 Ti, expandable DDR5-4800 RAM, UHD 120 Hz display, and optional CherryMX keyboard

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.

ELECTRONICS ・ 21 DAYS AGO