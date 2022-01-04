Sen. Grassley Warns of Post-Derecho Scams

U.S. Senator, Chuck Grassley, is pressing the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to act in response to the recent rise in organized thefts throughout the country. Grassley sent the letter last week to U.S. Attorney General, Merrick Garland, and Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas. Grassley writes 69 percent of retailers say they have seen an increase in organized retail crime in the last 12 months and 78 percent believe additional federal law enforcement activity would cut back on the frequency of such crimes. “It is particularly troublesome if federal law enforcement, namely the Department of Justice, takes an interest in working to prevent an alleged ‘spike in harassment, intimidation and threats of violence’ against local school administrators, acts that are often minor violations of local law, or even noncriminal, but federal law enforcement is not able to devote sufficient resources to combatting organized criminal rings operating in cities across the country and the interstate transportation of stolen goods,” says Grassley. He cites instances in Los Angeles where mobs of thieves rush into a store and clear its shelves and racks. Grassley’s letters to Garland and Mayorkas can be found included in their entirety using the links below.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO