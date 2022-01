A Wellman man pleaded guilty to a firearm charge in Henry County. Court documents show that through a plea agreement, 35-year-old Cody Goodwin is convicted of reckless use of a firearm, a simple misdemeanor. Goodwin was given a 30-day suspended jail sentence with one year of unsupervised probation and must pay a $250 fine along with court-appointed attorney fees. Charges were dismissed for intimidation with a firearm, a class D felony and domestic abuse assault using a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor from a June 21, 2021 incident. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a female yelling she was calling the cops before hanging up. A second caller advised they heard yelling and then one gunshot and the sound of a weapon being cocked or reloaded. Deputies responded to the residence and met with Goodwin in the driveway. Goodwin explained that his girlfriend arrived at the residence and was causing issues by yelling at him. He instructed her to leave but she persisted in yelling at him. Goodwin admitted that he grabbed a 20 gauge shotgun and fired a “warning shot” straight into the air in order to get her to leave.

HENRY COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO