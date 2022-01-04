ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

After The Riot: Republicans, the ‘big lie,’ and the future of the GOP

By WAMU 88.5
kasu.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Trump supporters stormed the Capitol a year ago, they were motivated in part by what some analysts and authorities call “the big lie.”. It’s a conspiracy theory embraced by former President Donald Trump that claims...

www.kasu.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
KFOR

Democrats hail Biden for calling out Trump

Democrats have been waiting for a year for President Joe Biden to call out former President Donald Trump for his claims about the 2020 presidential election and pinpoint the role Trump played in instigating his followers to “fight like hell” to contest the result.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congressional Republicans#Big Lie#Midterm Election#Gop#Democrats#The Republican Party#Monmouth University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

The tragic irony of Trump's pitiful response to Biden

President Joe Biden generally says very little about his predecessor — he's referred to Donald Trump simply as "the other guy" — but the Democrat made a rather dramatic exception on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack. The incumbent president presented a detailed condemnation of the Republican's anti-election lies, explaining to the public the corrosive effect Trump's war on reality has had on our democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Former GOP Senate candidate burns MAGA hat and challenges Trump to $1million charity debate

A former Republican Senate candidate has burned a MAGA hat and challenged Donald Trump to a debate, saying he will donate $1 million to charity if he agrees.Daniel McCarthy, who unsuccessfully ran against former Arizona Senator Martha McSally in the GOP primary in 2020, posted a video on Twitter on Tuesday where he hit out at the former president calling him a “little b**ch”.Mr McCarthy said Mr Trump “failed America” and accused him of being “the most deceptive president in American history”.“Trump, you failed America. You’re the most deceptive president in American history,” he said.“And trust me, there’s been a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Colbert on Biden’s 6 January address: ‘Hell yes! That is the Joe Biden we stole this election for!’

Stephen Colbert observed the first anniversary of the 6 January assault on the Capitol on Thursday evening, a year after he reacted to the insurrection on live television. “The thing I remember from that day is how shocked I was at this grotesque tragedy,” he said, recalling how the Late Show writing staff scrapped a planned monologue on the certification of Biden’s victory after seeing footage of the siege during a script rewrite Zoom meeting.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy