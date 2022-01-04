ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Homewood decked in snow

By Hub staff report
jhu.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral inches of snow fell across the university's Homewood campus Monday in the...

hub.jhu.edu

1390 Granite City Sports

Grizzly Walks Up And Sits Next To A Guy (cool video)

This happened a couple of years ago but it's a pretty cool video. It could have been a disaster for this guy but I guess the grizzly just wondered what was up?. A nature photographer, Drew Hammond, was all set up overlooking a river in Alaska. This river is known for the place grizzly bears come from hundreds of miles just to stuff themselves with salmon during The Salmon Run.
ANIMALS
WKRC

Timeline & Accumulation: Here's the latest on the snowfall coming to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After a soggy start to the new year, the Tri-State has been able to enjoy sunshine this work week but that sunny stretch will not last. Snowfall is coming. Clouds around the Cincinnati area will increase Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds begin to kick up with gusts on Wednesday reaching the 30-40 mph range at times. The next big weathermaker will move in Thursday and this one looks wintry.
CINCINNATI, OH
oilcity.news

PHOTOS: See the wind damage for Wyoming’s Windy City

CASPER, Wyo. — It’s no surprise that there are falling trees in Casper. You may have noticed that wind has not seemed to let up in weeks. Every day seems just as windy, if not more windy than the last. Our houses are groaning from the wind, our...
WYOMING STATE
WGAL

Snow Possible Monday Morning

Get ready for a seasonal shift in weather. Temperatures plummet this evening as cold Arctic air moves down from the Great Lakes region into the Susquehanna Valley. Temperatures fall to the upper 30s late this evening, then bottom out in the upper 20s to lower 30s by dawn Monday. Winds will be blustery this evening and overnight, possibly gusting to 20 to 30 miles per hour a times. By early Monday morning wind chills could be in the upper teens.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Time To Prepare: More Snow On The Way For Thursday Into Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are setting our sights on a Thursday p.m. to Friday a.m. storm system that will follow the same pattern as earlier this week, bringing more snow to the region. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Thursday at 6 p.m. and remain in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. The “Watch” will be elevated to a “Warning” as we get within about 12 hours of the event. First, there will be a weak cold front moving across the mid-Atlantic Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. It will reinforce the cold air in place. The area of low pressure bringing the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBIR

Triplet red panda cubs debut at Zoo Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Christmas wraps up and families settle in for the rest of 2021, it can feel a little cramped at home. Zoo Knoxville wants to give people a chance to get out of the house and spend some time at Red Panda Village, where a new family is also settling home.
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS LA

1,300 Homes In Lake Arrowhead, Crestline Left In Cold Without Power

LAKE ARROWHEAD (CBSLA) — It has been a cold and frustrating new year so far for more than a thousand homes in San Bernardino’s mountain communities, where power is still out after last week’s storm. (credit: CBS) In Lake Arrowhead, 1,210 customers are without power, and another 114 in Crestline also remain in the cold and dark after last week’s storm brought heavy snow to the mountains. The snow downed trees, which took out power lines, while the heavy rain washed out a major road. And to make matters even worse – residents trapped in their cold and dark homes also don’t have cell phone service or internet access. Several resources, including helicopter teams, have been deployed to help find and repair the remaining outages, according to SoCal Edison. “SCE had multiple tree crews at these locations all weekend and are still on site to cut and clear the trees so the lines can be repaired,” a statement from the utility said. “There were delays due to the closed roads, however, power was restored to some customers this morning and we are working to repair the remaining outages.”
LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA
wwnytv.com

Here comes the snow

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a calm, mild day. That changes in a big way this evening. It will be mostly cloudy with highs close to 40. Precipitation will start as rain late afternoon and early evening, then mix with snow, then change to all snow as temperatures drop.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Outsider.com

Lone Hunter Survives 5-Day Blizzard in Makeshift Shelter

While in the wilderness, blizzards are one of the scariest things a person can encounter. Recently, a lone hunter miraculously beat the odds for five days, surviving a blizzard in his makeshift shelter. Outdoor Life reports hunter Ernie Kiinaalik Eetak survived the Canadian tundra for an incredible five days. Eetak...
PUBLIC SAFETY
sylacauganews.com

Will it snow? Will it snow? Will it snow?

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The National Weather Service forecast office in Birmingham has issued a winter weather advisory effective from 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, through 3:00 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3. Cold air will move into the region this afternoon, with rain mainly after 3:00 p.m. transitioning to...
SYLACAUGA, AL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Area’s First Snowstorm Expected To Arrive Tonight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Here’s the latest on tonight’s snow: Arrival: 5:00-6:00 p.m. north of I-70. Timing: Heaviest of snow moves through from 6:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Friday. Totals: Around 2” for Pittsburgh, totals of 2-4” for Westmoreland County, highest totals south of I-70 Impact: Slick roads from 7:00 p.m.- 5:00 a.m. The area’s first winter storm system is expected to arrive tonight bringing with it the first accumulating snow of the year for many. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos In Pittsburgh, most should see around 2” of snow. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Overnight Refreezing Could Make For Treacherous Commute

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The snow which fell over the last 24 hours did actually set a daily record at BWI Marshall with a total of 6.8” recorded there. Some areas in Charles Calvert and Southern Anne Arundel Counties had between eight and as much as 14”! In the Baltimore area, a general 3 to 5 or 6 inches was reported but less than 3” north of the beltway, and less than one north of Hunt Valley. In the northern portions of Baltimore and Carroll counties no snow was recorded! This was truly a southern storm! Tonight with light winds and clear skies...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Minnesota

How To Prep Your Car For Bitter Cold Temperatures

Originally published Dec. 29, 2021 EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — At Bobby and Steve’s Auto World in Eden Prairie, there’s surge in demand for car check-ups ahead of a bitter cold temperatures in the forecast for Wednesday and Saturday. Gary DeRusha, operations leader at the auto shop, said his team handled 65 vehicles on Tuesday alone, when an average day sees about 45-50 customers. “With this cold snap coming in, it is very, very busy,” DeRusha said. “A lot of it is air pressure checks, checking the oil, things of that nature but right now a lot of shops are backed up because...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
WLWT 5

FORECAST: Potential big snowmaker eyes Cincinnati later this week

CINCINNATI — Grab those heavy coats and scarves, winter is making a comeback this week. It's going to be cold but quiet to start the week. Clearing skies along with cold northwest breeze will cause temperatures to drop to around 20 degrees Monday morning. That same breeze will make if feel more like the teens at times.
CINCINNATI, OH
wabi.tv

Accumulating Snow Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will increase this evening ahead of an approaching low that will bring us snow for Friday. Lows tonight will range from the teens over the north to the upper 20s along the coast. Some light snow will start to move into areas south & west of Bangor before daybreak.
BANGOR, ME

