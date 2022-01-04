ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls Mobile Home Total Loss, Five Displaced by Fire

By Benito Baeza
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five people have been displaced by an early Tuesday morning mobile home fire in Twin Falls. According to Battalion Chief Eric Schmits, Twin Falls Fire Department crews were called at around 6:30 a.m. to the mobile...

Someone Using Fire to Keep Warm Blamed for Large Twin Falls Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Investigators have determined someone using fire to stay warm as the cause of the large commercial building fire in downtown Twin Falls on New Year's Eve. The Twin Falls Fire Department Chief Les Kenworthy announced Tuesday afternoon, in coordination with the Idaho State Fire Marshal's office, the fire that destroyed the Ford Transfer and Storage Company's building and the property stored inside was a warming fire started by someone. Multiple fire crews from across the area responded to the building on Wall Ave late Friday night as crews tried to fight the fire from inside, but had to pull back and work to contain the flames to the building. Two large ladder trucks sprayed water from above while other crews worked from various angles to put the fire out. The contents of roughly 40 private and business units went up in flames, according to fire officials. Firefighters eventually left the scene New Year's Day a little after 7 a.m.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls Fire Called Twice to Same House

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls Fire Department responded to the same house twice on Sunday. According to Twin Falls Fire Chief Les Kenworthy, firefighters were called out at around 2 p.m. to a house on fire on the 1800 block of Osterloh. The structure was on fire when crews arrived. Everyone who was inside the house made it out, according to Kenworthy. Fire crews were called out later in the evening at around 9:45 p.m. to the same home after the fire rekindled. The cause is under investigation, the house is a total loss. Several people have been displaced.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Body Recovered from RV Fire in Minidoka County

RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-The body of a person was removed from a burned recreational vehicle Monday morning in Minidoka County. According to Minidoka County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Dan Kindig, emergency crews responded a little after 9:30 a.m. to a motorhome on fire in the county. One person was inside the vehicle at the time. According to the Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl, the vehicle was a converted taco truck made into a home. He said the cause was combustible material too close to a wood stove. Once the fire was extinguished, Chief Kindig said deputies and the Idaho State Fire Marshal removed the body. At this time there is no foul play suspected. The Minidoka County Coroner is working to identify the deceased.
MINIDOKA COUNTY, ID
Lane Closures to Continue in January on I-84 Between Twin Falls and Jerome

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Tests on the interstate pavement between Jerome and Twin Falls will continue through the month of January as plans are made to add more lanes of travel. The Idaho Transportation Department said contractors will continue to take samples of the existing pavement on Interstate 84 that will require single-lane closures at times. Only one lane of I-84 will be closed while crews are taking samples between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Crews will work on two miles sections. The sampling is being done for a future project to add an extra lane each way between the Jerome and Twin Falls exits to increase capacity for future growth. ITD said traffic is expected to increase greatly in the next 20 years. Public meetings will be held this summer on the proposed project.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Road Closed to Ritter Island, Thousand Springs Power Plant

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-The road to Ritter Island along the Snake River will be closed until the middle of March as the power plant in areas is having upgrades done. Idaho Power announced the work to the Thousand Springs Power Plant means the roadway down into the canyon will be closed, cutting off access to Ritter Island, part of the Thousands Springs State Park. Idaho Power also operates a public park around the power plant which has been generating electricity since 1912. According to the company, the Thousand Springs Plant has three generators that produce 6,800 kilowatts of electricity. Work is being done on the power plant's switchyard.
HAGERMAN, ID
Winter Road Rage is a Real Problem for Drivers in Twin Falls

The road conditions are hit and miss day to day lately and it has caused each morning to be a mystery if you can make it to work or not. There have been mornings with fog, deep snow, slick ice, and slush. Each road condition brings its challenges to driving and because of that people are being extra cautious and not driving their normal habits. With slower drivers and more sliding than usual, it can often bring out road rage, for those that don't want to be as cautious.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Track Work Will Delay Traffic on U.S. 93 in Jerome County

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Repairs to a railroad crossing in Jerome County will delay traffic this week. The Idaho Department of Transportation announced crews are expected to begin repairs on Wednesday or Thursday this week on the crossing near 300 S Road. The repairs will reduce traffic on U.S. Highway 93 down to one lane near the crossing. Flaggers will be in place to guide traffic and signs will be put in place to warn drivers. Repairs shouldn't take more than a day, according to ITD. The work is being coordinated with the Eastern Idaho Railroad.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
More Snow, More Sightings of Mountain Lions in Wood River Valley

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-As more snow falls in the Wood River Valley the number of reports of mountain lion sightings have increased. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said it has gotten more reports from people seeing the big cats roaming residential areas in the valley areas. Officials say this is typical when the snow gets heavier in the higher elevations and the mountain lion's food source, deer and elk, begin to migrate to the lower valleys. People have been reporting they've seen tracks around their properties from Bellevue to Ketchum, while killed prey from the lions has been found north of Hailey. “We continue to encourage residents to notify our office if they observe a lion or see tracks around their homes, or if they come across cached prey” stated Regional Conservation Officer Clint Rogers, in a prepared statement, “our officers are always willing to work with local residents to make sure that they and their pets stay safe. Our goal is not to remove predators like mountain lions from the landscape, but instead to encourage them to continue to live in natural habitats, outside of our communities. Fish and Game will try to haze a lion if possible, only resorting to lethal removal if an individual has become aggressive when living among people and is determined to be a threat to public safety.” Idaho Fish and Game officials said so far, there have not been any reports of attacks on people but, they encourage people to be safe and vigilant. Mountain lions in the past have attacked and killed pets and livestock in the area. Idaho Fish and Game said they've gotten many reports of pets going missing, possibly because they've been attacked by a mountain lion. A special website was created with information about how to stay safe in areas with wild animals, www.wrvwildlifesmart.org.
HAILEY, ID
Staying Warm in Idaho this Winter Could Come at a Big Cost

The cold weather is here and it doesn't seem to be letting up anytime soon. With the winter comes a few extra responsibilities such as shoveling snow, buying firewood, keeping the house warm, and other maintenance on cars and the house. Keeping the house warm is a top priority, especially for those that have children or elder people living with them, but it can come at a big cost as well.
IDAHO STATE
Crews on Large Structure Fire in Downtown Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS,Idaho (KLIX)-A large building is on fire in downtown Twin Falls. Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a warehouse building that caught fire late Friday evening on 3rd Street West, near the Thursday's Discount Store and the City Streets Department building. Twin Falls Police have a section of 6th Ave West shut down by the Maverik gas station. More information to come.
TWIN FALLS, ID
10 Commandments for a Good Winter Life in Southern Idaho

There are a lot of religious people across Southern Idaho. Their beliefs vary a bit between the organizations, but it seems the majority believe that there are things you should and should not do to be a good person. The 10 commandments from The Bible are often the base rules on how to live a good life. Those aren't the only 10 commandments out there though.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Nearly Century Old Twin Falls ID Historical Relic Unearthed

Metal detecting is a hobby enjoyed by many throughout the world. The few times I've gotten the opportunity to do it, I can't say I've found anything of value, but the hunt itself might be more exciting than making an actual discovery. I purchased a metal detector in 2020 and...
Missing: Jerome ID Teen Whereabouts Unknown Since Dec 26

The Jerome Police Department is asking those in southern Idaho to keep an eye out for an area teen that was reported missing on Sunday, December 26. Have you seen Matthew Raymond Booth? His profile has been added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website, which archives active juvenile cases in the state. Booth, 16, has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 140 pounds. He is approximately 6'0" in height.
Multiple Crashes Reported on Interstate 84 in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-As more snow falls in the Magic Valley, Idaho transportation authorities report multiple crashes on Interstate 84. According to 511 Idaho, a major crash is being reported between exits 173 and 182, between the two Twin Falls interchanges. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office shared on social media that first responders were on the scene of several rollover crashes between Jerome and Burley on the interstate. The Idaho Transportation Department reports ice on the roadway in some areas. You can go to 511.idaho.gov for the latest information on road conditions.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Car Runs Red Light in Eagle Saturday, One Killed, Others Injured

EAGLE, Idaho (KLIX)-An adult woman was killed when another vehicle ran a red light at an intersection in Eagle on Christmas Day. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she died on Saturday. Emergency crews were called out at around 3:30 p.m. to the intersection of Idaho Highway 55 and Floating Feather Road where the two cars crashed. First responders took four people to the hospital. The sheriff's office said witnesses reported seeing a car headed east on Floating Feather Road run the red light and hit the car traveling on Idaho 55. The crash blocked the intersection for several hours.
EAGLE, ID
Huge Rave to the Good People of Twin Falls Helping Strangers in Need

Twin Falls has done it again. You've restored the faith in humanity and proved once more that good people do exist in the world still. This last week of snow and winter weather has not been easy for a lot of people in the Magic Valley. It's been cold, windy, and the roads have been dangerous. Yet, the good people have been shining bright in the cold grey days as they help their neighbors and complete strangers in need.
TWIN FALLS, ID
