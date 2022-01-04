Here are 5 of the latest development projects in McKinney

Homestead Winery has opened a new tasting room in Plano at 3921 Coit Road. According to a company announcement on Facebook, the new location opened in mid-December. Homestead Winery operates mainly out of Ivanhoe and Denison, Texas. The wine-tasting room in Plano is the company's third in North Texas. According to its website, Homestead Winery is the oldest operating winery in the Red River Valley of North Texas. The company is known for its sherry, port and red wine. A phone number for the Plano location is not yet listed. www.homesteadwinery.com.

