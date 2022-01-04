ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Here are 5 of the latest development projects in McKinney

By Summer El-Shahawy
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Curious about new projects and renovations in McKinney? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation....

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Developer breaks ground on Old Town Lewisville apartment project

AMAC, a national real estate investor and developer, announced that it has broken ground in downtown Lewisville for a new luxury rental development. The development site, located at 120 E. Main St. and 127 S. Mill St., will consist of 203 rental apartments across two buildings as well as three retail spaces, according to an AMAC news release. The project is expected to be completed in fall 2023.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Future Hazelwood neighborhood in north Frisco to integrate with flood plain, trails, parks

Frisco City Council on Jan. 4 approved a zoning change to support Hazelwood, a single-family neighborhood focused around dispersed open-space tracts and a floodplain area. The nearly 158-acre neighborhood on the southeast corner of FM 423 and Rockhill Parkway will include 327 lots for patio homes and townhomes, according to a blueprint submitted to the city. The density is listed as 2.1 units per acre. An amenity center and a 4.4-acre, central swath of open space are included in the plans.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

100% Chiropractic opens Frisco location off Preston Road

Stay informed on what's happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. 100% Chiropractic opened Jan. 4 at 4710 Preston Road, Ste. 308, Frisco. Chiropractic care is offered for people of all ages at the facility, from infants to seniors. Conditions that 100% Chiropractic helps address include headaches and migraines, neck and back pain, and various injuries. Appointments can be requested online. 214-407-8223. www.100percentchiropractic.com.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change plans McKinney location

Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is expecting to start construction at the southwest corner of McKinney Ranch Parkway and Ridge Road in late fall. The auto service station has a projected opening date of late 2022 or early 2023, N3 Real Estate CEO Brenna Wadleigh said in an email. In addition to oil changes, Strickland Brothers offers cabin and engine air filter replacement, wiper blade replacement, fluid refills, tire rotations and state inspections.
MCKINNEY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Mckinney, TX
Mckinney, TX
Government
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Check out these five new commercial projects coming to Frisco, including Curry Pizza House Independence

Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Frisco? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. Curry Pizza House Independence: 5353 Independence Parkway, Ste. 105,...
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction#Premiere Martial Arts
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

McKinney City Council approves name for West McKinney park

A 10-acre neighborhood park located at 1617 Prestwick Hollow Drive, McKinney, is now called Prestwyck Park. The McKinney City Council unanimously approved the name of the park at a Sept. 7 meeting after the McKinney Parks, Recreation and Open Space Advisory Board recommended it. The park is directly adjacent to Hughes Elementary School, a Prosper ISD campus. 972-547-7480. www.mckinneytexas.org/616/Parks-Directory.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Yummy Sichuan opens in Flower Mound

Yummy Sichuan opened Jan. 1 in Flower Mound. The Asian restaurant is located 2221 Cross Timbers Road, Ste. 129. The location sells a variety of appetizers, dishes and seafoods, including soup buns, dried chili chicken, and pepper and salt squid. Yummy Sichuan is open daily 11 a.m.-10 p.m. 469-763-3636. Samantha...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant County officials seek community feedback to help guide pandemic recovery approach

Tarrant County officials are seeking the community’s input in how the county continues to address ongoing challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. County officials are asking applicable members of the public to fill out one of three surveys—one for Tarrant County residents, one for individuals representing local businesses and one for individuals representing local nonprofits. The surveys are available in English, Spanish and Vietnamese and are open through Jan. 14.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Starbucks set to open a new location in Plano this spring

Starbucks is planning to open a new location in Plano at 4120 Legacy Drive. A company official confirmed the new location hopes to open sometime this spring. It will feature an indoor cafe and a drive-thru. The global coffee company has multiple stores across Plano including a Starbucks Reserve at Legacy West, which offers craft coffee roasts and an interactive, barista-driven experience inspired by the company’s Seattle Reserve Roastery. A phone number is not yet available for the new location. www.starbucks.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Soupcon Wine Lounge opens Flower Mound location

Soupcon Wine Lounge is now open in Flower Mound, according to a town news release. The wine lounge is located at 3405 Long Prairie Road. The location sells wine and offers tastings in a variety of options. Charcuterie boards and specialty sandwiches are also available. The location is open 4-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 4-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 214-984-1002. www.soupconwines.com.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Homestead Winery opens new tasting room in Plano

Homestead Winery has opened a new tasting room in Plano at 3921 Coit Road. According to a company announcement on Facebook, the new location opened in mid-December. Homestead Winery operates mainly out of Ivanhoe and Denison, Texas. The wine-tasting room in Plano is the company's third in North Texas. According to its website, Homestead Winery is the oldest operating winery in the Red River Valley of North Texas. The company is known for its sherry, port and red wine. A phone number for the Plano location is not yet listed. www.homesteadwinery.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New school zone times set to take effect in Southlake

Drivers in Southlake may soon notice differences in when school zone lights are flashing near campuses in the city. On Dec. 22, the Southlake Mobility Facebook page announced that the Southlake Mobility Team would be adjusting the flashing lights and traffic signals for school zones in the city and installing new signage through Dec. 31. The changes were put in place to reflect school start and end times, according to a release, and officially take effect with the beginning of the spring semester in January.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

À La Sweet closes Highland Village storefront

Samantha Douty joined Community Impact Newspaper in 2021 as the Lewisville/ Flower Mound/ Highland Village editor. She graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2018 with a degree in journalism. But her passion for journalism started when she was 16 years old. Before joining Community Impact Newspaper, she reported on education for the Victoria Advocate, a rural South Texas daily newspaper.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy