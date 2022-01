Major League Baseball's franchise owners put a halt to the offseason in early December, when they voted unanimously to lock out the players and trigger the league's first work stoppage since 1994-95. For as long as the lockout is in effect, teams are unable to negotiate with free agents, leaving the fates of Carlos Correa, Kris Bryant, Freddie Freeman, and others to be determined at some future date, when the league and the MLB Players Association have ratified a new Collective Bargaining Agreement.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO