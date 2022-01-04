Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Arrested For Stalking

Photo: Getty Images

Back in 2004, Britney Spears was briefly married to Jason Alexander. The marriage lasted a mere 55 hours after the pair unexpectedly said their vows following a New Year's trip to Las Vegas. Spears and Alexander ultimately had their union annulled.

Nearly two decades after his short-lived marriage to his superstar childhood friend , Alexander has found himself in some legal trouble . The 40-year-old was arrested and placed in Williamson County Jail in Franklin, Tennessee after violating an order of protection. He was also charged with aggravated stalking. His bond is set at $30,000, according to Us Weekly.

A spokesperson for the Franklin Police Department did not reveal the identity of the victim, though they did share Alexander has a hearing scheduled for February 17. This is not the only case open against Alexander. He faced charges of driving under the influence, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and possession or casual exchange of a controlled substance last January, as well.

Though Spears has not spoken publicly about her brief marriage to Alexander for some time now, Alexander did recently open up their union after the #FreeBritney movement started to gain momentum. He claimed Spears' family and team forced her to end their relationship.

“They told me if I would sign the contracts — the annulment — they would let me and Britney continue our relationship, and if we felt the same way in six months they would give us a proper marriage,” he claimed back in July 2021.

“So I had no reason to believe otherwise. I thought that’s what the truth was," he continued. "They were allowing Britney and I to still have phone communication. So we were talking every day and I still believed the story I was told, that they were going to let us continue to talk and then we would have this marriage … in the future if we felt the same way.”

Spears would ultimately go on to marry Kevin Federline , with whom she shares two sons. Following her split from Federline, Spears found love with Sam Asghari . The happy couple announced their engagement in September.