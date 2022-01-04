ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hackers breached Florida health care system, potentially exposing data on 1.3 million people

By Sean Lyngaas
CNN
CNN
 1 day ago
Hackers breached the computer networks of a southeast Florida health care system in October and may have accessed sensitive personal and financial information on over 1.3 million people, the health care system announced this...

