Hackers breached Florida health care system, potentially exposing data on 1.3 million people
By Sean Lyngaas
CNN
1 day ago
Hackers breached the computer networks of a southeast Florida health care system in October and may have accessed sensitive personal and financial information on over 1.3 million people, the health care system announced this...
Although the breach occurred on October 15, 2021, Broward Health stated in its announcement that the Department of Justice (DOJ) requested that the health system briefly delay notification to avoid interfering with an ongoing law enforcement investigation. An unauthorized bad actor gained access to Broward Health’s network through the office...
If you’ve been a patient at a Broward Health hospital or medical facility, your Social Security number, financial information, even the reason you were a patient could’ve been snatched in a data breach that the hospital system announced Sunday. And, that information could’ve been out there on the...
More than 1.3 million patients and employees of Broward Health are being notified that their protected health information was stolen after a hack on a connected third party. The health system operates a number of hospitals, urgent care centers, and other care facilities in Florida. On Oct. 15, an attacker...
Florida's Broward Health hospital system has notified employees and patients of a data breach that occurred on Oct. 15 and compromised a wide range of personal and medical information. An attacker gained entry to the Broward Health network via the office of a third-party medical provider that was allowed access...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after someone hacked into Broward Health’s network and accessed employee and patient data, officials with the healthcare system said. In a statement issued Saturday, a spokesperson said the hacker “gained entry gained entry to the Broward Health network through the...
Just two days after we published our ‘Worst Healthcare Data Breaches of 2021” blog, reports came in on January 1st, 2022 that a Fort Lauderdale health care company was compromised by an attacker. Patient and employee personal identifiable information (PII) was exposed at Broward Health including names, addresses and even social security numbers and bank account information. The breach occurred back in October 2021, however, it’s reported that there is no sign of ‘misuse’ of this data as of now. Broward Health has taken action to strengthen their security after this incident including a company-wide password reset as well as implementing two-factor authentication – but is it enough?
Broward Health announced Sunday that it was hit by a media data breach in which a hacker gained access to their network of private patient information. In October a hacker used a third-party provider to access their network and expose personal and medical data for some patients and employees, the company said.
The Broward Health hospital system has notified over 1.3 million patients that their personal information was exposed in a data breach dating back to Oct. 15. The Florida hospital system said on Saturday (Jan. 1) that names, addresses, phone numbers, Social Security numbers, bank account information and medical history data were all included in the breach. However, there still isn’t a consensus on how many people have been impacted.
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward Health suffered a data security breach last October that gave someone access to personal information for patients and employees.
Broward Health did not say how many people were affected.
According to Broward Health, on October 15, 2021, an intruder gained entry to their network through the office of a third-party medical provider permitted to access the system. Broward Health discovered the intrusion on October 19, 2021, and notified the FBI and the Department of Justice. They also engaged a cybersecurity firm to conduct an investigation.
The personal information accessed included name, date of birth, address, phone number, financial...
